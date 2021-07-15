checkAd

Oza-1 Well Re-Entry Update

  • The drilling rig and related equipment are set up on location at the Oza-1 well site. The rig has been tested and inspected and is currently pulling existing tubing out of the well.
  • A cement bond log will then be completed to confirm integrity of the cement behind casing, followed by pulling of the 5 ½ inch casing that is inside 9 ⅝ inch casing, running cased hole reservoir well logs, and cleaning of the well.
  • Perforation operations will then begin, and a testing tubing string will be run with straddle packers to test the three isolated individual zones being tested.
  • It is anticipated that initial oil production testing will then commence, with all crude oil test volumes produced being immediately exported and sold through the existing production facilities and pipelines to the Bonny Export Terminal.
  • All approvals and permits have been obtained for the well re-entry, testing and completion.

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (DKL-TSX Venture) (the “Company” or “Decklar”) is pleased to announce an update to operations at the Oza-1 well re-entry at the Oza Oil Field in Nigeria, being performed by the Company’s wholly-owned Nigeria-based subsidiary, Decklar Petroleum Limited.

Rig On-site at Oza-1 Preparing to Commence Operations

Re-entry operations at the Oza-1 well site are progressing with functional testing and inspection of the rig completed, all approvals granted and the initial work activities of pulling the existing tubing are under way. After the existing tubing has been removed from the wellbore, a cement bond log will be run to confirm the integrity of the cement behind the casing, followed by pulling the 5 ½ inch casing that is inside the 9 ⅝ inch casing and running cased hole reservoir logs. When the logging is complete and has been analyzed, the well will be cleaned out and perforation and production testing operations will commence on the three known oil-bearing zones (L2.2, L2.4 and L2.6). Each targeted zone will be production flow tested independently, and all test volumes produced will be exported and sold through the existing production facilities and pipelines. Once testing of all three zones is completed, it is anticipated that a final dual-tubing string completion will be installed, and the L2.2 and L2.6 zones placed into production based upon successful testing.

