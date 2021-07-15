checkAd

Advantest Broadens Activities in India

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 09:05  |  33   |   |   

Growth of Semiconductor Industry in this Strategic Region Cited as Impetus Behind Expanded Presence

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) announces that it will rebrand its subsidiary in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India under the corporate mantle and will expand its support of customer initiatives in the region as investments continue to grow. Effective June 18, 2021, w2bi Mobile Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (WMTI), became Advantest India Private Limited (AIN), a wholly owned subsidiary of Advantest America, Inc. The name change will allow Advantest to promote its brand and naming convention across subsidiaries and around the globe. The company sees this as a critical step toward achieving its strategic goal of supporting customers in regions throughout the world.

In 2013, Advantest America, Inc. acquired w2bi (W2BI) and its wholly owned subsidiary WMTI, a developer of software exclusively for W2BI. In 2020, Advantest America merged W2BI and WMTI remained a subsidiary of Advantest America. Under its new name, Advantest India Private Limited will contribute to the development of software for a variety of business units within Advantest, including the SoC business unit.

Dinesh Doshi, former W2BI president and currently a senior vice president with Advantest America, will continue to oversee the India operations to ensure a seamless integration of the management structure and growth strategy for the organization. “We see AIN as a key contributor to Advantest’s overall plan for maximizing growth in the India semiconductor industry,” said Dinesh Doshi. “With key customers expanding their presence in the region, AIN is poised to provide critical engineering resources to this growing sector.”

Doug Lefever, senior executive officer of Advantest Corporation and president & CEO of Advantest America, added: “Customer relationships and business partnerships are key to Advantest’s global success. Our ability to support our customers throughout the world as they expand their engineering operations to maximize efficiencies is central to our long-term goals.”

About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION
3061 Zanker Road
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
Tish Kelly-Mick
Tish.kelly-mick@advantest.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advantest Broadens Activities in India Growth of Semiconductor Industry in this Strategic Region Cited as Impetus Behind Expanded PresenceSAN JOSE, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) announces that it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Superconductor Technologies Announces Updated Dates Related to Previously Announced Clearday Merger
Pyxis Tankers Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred ...
Hexatronic acquires leading microduct business in the fast-growing German market
Life Clips To Enter Cryptocurrency Market With A Definitive Agreement To Acquire Global Blockchain ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
2021 Summer Holidays Still On Across Europe, But Will Look Different For Many
Generation Bio Announces Plan to Scale Next-Generation Rapid Enzymatic Manufacturing Process Across ...
Osisko Metals Announces the Re-Start of Drilling at Pine Point
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board