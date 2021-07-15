checkAd

UNIQA Insurance Raises Outlook for Pretax Profit to EUR 330-350 Milion

Autor: PLX AI
15.07.2021   

(PLX AI) – UNIQA Insurance raises outlook for 2021.UNIQA earnings before taxes are now expected to be in the range of EUR 330 to 350 million, up from "around the same level as 2018"UNIQA first half of 2021 is expecting earnings before taxes …

Wertpapier


