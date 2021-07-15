Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

SEB Rises 3% as Loan Losses Come Materially Below Consensus (PLX AI) – SEB shares rose 3% at the open after reporting strong earnings fueled by loan losses materially below consensus.Revenue was a beat across all lines, while loan losses were lower than expected, analysts at Bank of America saidFees were …



