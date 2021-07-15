SEB Rises 3% as Loan Losses Come Materially Below Consensus
- (PLX AI) – SEB shares rose 3% at the open after reporting strong earnings fueled by loan losses materially below consensus.
- Revenue was a beat across all lines, while loan losses were lower than expected, analysts at Bank of America said
- Fees were very strong, with sustained performance in custody and mutual funds and a recovery in payment and cards: BofA
- The high activity in capital markets boosted SEB's results, Kepler Cheuvreux said
- Corporate lending is increasing in Sweden, which could be a sign that activity levels are picking up, Carnegie said
