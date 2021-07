SEB Rises 3% as Loan Losses Come Materially Below Consensus Autor: PLX AI | 15.07.2021, 09:11 | 29 | 0 | 0 15.07.2021, 09:11 | (PLX AI) – SEB shares rose 3% at the open after reporting strong earnings fueled by loan losses materially below consensus.Revenue was a beat across all lines, while loan losses were lower than expected, analysts at Bank of America saidFees were … (PLX AI) – SEB shares rose 3% at the open after reporting strong earnings fueled by loan losses materially below consensus.Revenue was a beat across all lines, while loan losses were lower than expected, analysts at Bank of America saidFees were … (PLX AI) – SEB shares rose 3% at the open after reporting strong earnings fueled by loan losses materially below consensus.

Revenue was a beat across all lines, while loan losses were lower than expected, analysts at Bank of America said

Fees were very strong, with sustained performance in custody and mutual funds and a recovery in payment and cards: BofA

The high activity in capital markets boosted SEB's results, Kepler Cheuvreux said

Corporate lending is increasing in Sweden, which could be a sign that activity levels are picking up, Carnegie said



