Mycronic's Board of Directors resolves to acquire the company's own shares

The purpose of the above resolution to acquire shares is to enable delivery of shares to participants in the long term incentive program LTIP 2021.

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic's Board of Directors has resolved to utilize the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting 2021 to acquire the company's own shares in accordance with the following:

For additional information, please contact:

Torbjörn Wingårdh

CFO

Tel: +46 8 638 52 00, e-mail: torbjorn.wingardh@mycronic.com



Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19, e-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on July 15, 2021, at 08:00 a.m. CEST

