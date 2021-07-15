Orkla Drops 6% as High Raw Material Prices Affect Earnings
- (PLX AI) – Orkla shares dropped 6% in morning trading after high raw material prices caused earnings to miss expectations.
- Raw material prices increased significantly in the first half, with a significant headwind in Q2 despite an offset from a stronger Norwegian krone
- On the positive side, organic growth was strong at 6.9% with good mix, analysts said
- The margin outlook seems somewhat challenging into the second half, with uncertainty regarding raw material prices and Orkla's ability to offset this into higher prices, SEB said
