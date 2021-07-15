Orkla Drops 6% as High Raw Material Prices Affect Earnings Autor: PLX AI | 15.07.2021, 09:25 | 20 | 0 | 0 15.07.2021, 09:25 | (PLX AI) – Orkla shares dropped 6% in morning trading after high raw material prices caused earnings to miss expectations.Raw material prices increased significantly in the first half, with a significant headwind in Q2 despite an offset from a … (PLX AI) – Orkla shares dropped 6% in morning trading after high raw material prices caused earnings to miss expectations.Raw material prices increased significantly in the first half, with a significant headwind in Q2 despite an offset from a … (PLX AI) – Orkla shares dropped 6% in morning trading after high raw material prices caused earnings to miss expectations.

Raw material prices increased significantly in the first half, with a significant headwind in Q2 despite an offset from a stronger Norwegian krone

On the positive side, organic growth was strong at 6.9% with good mix, analysts said

The margin outlook seems somewhat challenging into the second half, with uncertainty regarding raw material prices and Orkla's ability to offset this into higher prices, SEB said



