Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow Autor: PLX AI | 15.07.2021, 09:31 | 18 | 0 | 0 15.07.2021, 09:31 | (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa shares crashed 16% in early trading after the company last night cut its full-year guidance significantly. Siemens Gamesa Group revenue for financial year 2021 is now expected to be at the low end of the range of EUR … (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa shares crashed 16% in early trading after the company last night cut its full-year guidance significantly. Siemens Gamesa Group revenue for financial year 2021 is now expected to be at the low end of the range of EUR … (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa shares crashed 16% in early trading after the company last night cut its full-year guidance significantly.

Siemens Gamesa Group revenue for financial year 2021 is now expected to be at the low end of the range of EUR 10.2-10.5 billion

Siemens Gamesa EBIT margin pre PPA and before I&R costs for 2021 is adjusted to a range of -1% to 0%

Q3 revenue EUR 2,700 million missed consensus estimates of EUR 2,860 million

The company was hit by provisions for onerous projects impacted by raw materials and increased estimates of ramp up costs for the Siemens Gamesa 5X platform

The updated FY guidance implies a 4Q EBIT loss of EUR 186 million, which implies a significant impact from raw materials of the order of EUR 350 million, analysts at Bank of America said

BofA cut its price target for Siemens Gamesa to EUR 31 from EUR 38, but maintained a buy rating because of the company's offshore exposure

Peers Vestas and Nordex fell 7% and 6.5%, respectively



