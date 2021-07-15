checkAd

Mindtree Achieves Data Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 09:50  |  30   |   |   

Recognition highlights Mindtree's technical proficiency and proven success in data preparation, storage, and analysis

BANGALORE, India and WARREN, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced that it has achieved the Data Analytics Services Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree's expertise and success in leveraging analytics for business insights using Google Cloud Platform technology.

Mindtree Logo

Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. This recognition highlights Mindtree's ability to drive the data analytics process from ingestion to preparation, storage, and analysis, which has become increasingly important as companies look to analytics for data-backed business insights. Additionally, Mindtree recently achieved the Application Development Partner Specialization and is a Google Cloud Partner, offering clients a complete spectrum of cloud services, including big data services, migration and transformation, implementing SAP, data science, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

"Companies rely on analytics platforms to help them interpret and leverage the massive amounts of data they are collecting," said Dayapatra Nevatia, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mindtree. "However, as more organizations adopt a cloud-centric approach, it enables businesses to access relevant data that helps drive additional insights and value. Mindtree is committed to helping enterprises navigate through the cloud landscape and accelerate their digital transformation journey. This recognition validates our proven success in helping Google Cloud customers take full advantage of data analytics capabilities."  

As a Google Cloud Partner, Mindtree has helped clients adopt native Google Cloud services to enable near real-time data publishing for insight-driven decision-making. The company has also designed, built and automated data-trained algorithms to enable various initiatives for its clients.  

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 260 enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 27,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com  or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd

For more information, contact: media@mindtree.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mindtree Achieves Data Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program Recognition highlights Mindtree's technical proficiency and proven success in data preparation, storage, and analysis BANGALORE, India and WARREN, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market worth $13.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Lohmann Brightlands Startup Challenge: For the first time, Lohmann focuses on young startups with support of Brightlands Chemelot Campus
Silver One Intercepts 1,070 g/t Silver and 1.48 g/t Gold Over 4.57 Meters Within 26 Meters of 249 ...
Authentix Completes Acquisition of Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI) Expanding its Growth in ...
Microsoft unveils Windows 365 -- ushering in a new category of computing
NCRi Continues Its Global Growth Run With the Acquisition of Ascentia Services LLC and Companies, ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
Glass Bottles Market Sales to total US$4.8 bn by 2031 amid Demand for Alternative Reusable Packaging Bottles: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Klarna acquires HERO to bring best of in-store experience to social shopping for its 90m consumers
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area