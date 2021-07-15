checkAd

DGAP-News Further expansion in the area of buses: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement with a Belgian bus manufacturer in the mid-double-digit million euro range

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.07.2021, 10:00  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Expansion
Further expansion in the area of buses: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement with a Belgian bus manufacturer in the mid-double-digit million euro range

15.07.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Further expansion in the area of buses: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement with a Belgian bus manufacturer in the mid-double-digit million euro range

  • Belgian bus and commercial vehicle manufacturer places order for first buses to supply battery systems for its all-electric city bus
  • Delivery of high-energy battery systems agreed from 2021 to 2026
  • Potential order volume in the mid double-digit million euro range
  • Further significant expansion of the customer base in the bus segment


Darmstadt, July 15, 2021 - AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German developer and manufacturer of high-performance and high-energy lithium-ion battery systems and a provider of comprehensive solutions, has signed a strategically important framework agreement with a major bus and commercial vehicle manufacturer from Belgium with a total volume in the mid-double-digit million euro range. The Company will supply the second and third generation of its high-energy battery systems for the customer's new all-electric city bus starting in 2021 until 2026 and thus expand its customer portfolio.

"We are proud that one of the largest European bus manufacturers has now also chosen AKASOL as a strategic partner for the consistent electrification of its portfolio," explained AKASOL CEO Sven Schulz. The new framework agreement not only expands the company's customer base to include a strategically important partner and well-known commercial vehicle manufacturer from Europe, but also further expands its market share in the area of electric buses and at the same time underscores its technological leadership in the field of high-performance Li-ion battery systems. With around 4,000 employees and production sites in Belgium and Eastern Europe, AKASOL's new customer is one of Europe's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, specializes primarily in coaches, city buses and trolleybuses and manufactures its vehicles mainly for the European and North American markets. Following the successful market launch of an all-electric coach in the United States, the Belgian company now intends to consistently drive its electrification strategy forward with the Darmstadt-based battery system manufacturer and gain greater market share in the electric bus market.

Seite 1 von 4
AKASOL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Further expansion in the area of buses: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement with a Belgian bus manufacturer in the mid-double-digit million euro range DGAP-News: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Expansion Further expansion in the area of buses: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement with a Belgian bus manufacturer in the mid-double-digit million euro range 15.07.2021 / 10:00 The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Business Combination Agreement between HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. senkt die Prognose ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG erwirbt Immobilienportfolio mit 1.356 Einheiten - MagForce-Beteiligung Teil des ...
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 16,50 je Aktie ...
DGAP-News: HomeToGo GmbH und Lakestar SPAC I SE schließen sich zu einem börsennotierten Unternehmen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Geschäftsentwicklung im 1. Halbjahr trotz niedrigerem Ergebnis im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. lowers outlook for ...
Titel
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-DD: Adler Modemärkte AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Delisting of Fyber
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Weitere Expansion im Bus-Bereich: AKASOL schließt mit belgischem Bushersteller langfristigen Rahmenvertrag im mittleren zweistelligen Millionen-Euro-Bereich ab (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Weitere Expansion im Bus-Bereich: AKASOL schließt mit belgischem Bushersteller langfristigen Rahmenvertrag im mittleren zweistelligen Millionen-Euro-Bereich ab
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021 durchgeführt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
30.06.21DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: 2021 Virtual Annual General Meeting held
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021 durchgeführt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten