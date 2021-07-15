Further expansion in the area of buses: AKASOL concludes long-term framework agreement with a Belgian bus manufacturer in the mid-double-digit million euro range

Belgian bus and commercial vehicle manufacturer places order for first buses to supply battery systems for its all-electric city bus

Delivery of high-energy battery systems agreed from 2021 to 2026

Potential order volume in the mid double-digit million euro range

Further significant expansion of the customer base in the bus segment



Darmstadt, July 15, 2021 - AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; the "Company"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German developer and manufacturer of high-performance and high-energy lithium-ion battery systems and a provider of comprehensive solutions, has signed a strategically important framework agreement with a major bus and commercial vehicle manufacturer from Belgium with a total volume in the mid-double-digit million euro range. The Company will supply the second and third generation of its high-energy battery systems for the customer's new all-electric city bus starting in 2021 until 2026 and thus expand its customer portfolio.

"We are proud that one of the largest European bus manufacturers has now also chosen AKASOL as a strategic partner for the consistent electrification of its portfolio," explained AKASOL CEO Sven Schulz. The new framework agreement not only expands the company's customer base to include a strategically important partner and well-known commercial vehicle manufacturer from Europe, but also further expands its market share in the area of electric buses and at the same time underscores its technological leadership in the field of high-performance Li-ion battery systems. With around 4,000 employees and production sites in Belgium and Eastern Europe, AKASOL's new customer is one of Europe's largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, specializes primarily in coaches, city buses and trolleybuses and manufactures its vehicles mainly for the European and North American markets. Following the successful market launch of an all-electric coach in the United States, the Belgian company now intends to consistently drive its electrification strategy forward with the Darmstadt-based battery system manufacturer and gain greater market share in the electric bus market.