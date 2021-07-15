XOMA Acquires Royalty and Milestone Interest in Checkmate’s Vidutolimod (CMP-001) from Kuros Biosciences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA), announced today it has acquired the royalty interest position Kuros Biosciences holds in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ vidutolimod (CMP-001), an advanced-generation Toll-like receptor 9 agonist packaged in a virus-like particle, for $7.0 million upfront plus sales milestones. Vidutolimod is designed to trigger the body’s innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to vidutolimod for the treatment of certain types of metastatic or unresectable melanoma and an Orphan Drug designation for Stages IIb - IV melanoma.



“We were drawn to vidutolimod because of the breadth of Checkmate’s development activities,” said Jim Neal, Chief Executive Officer at XOMA. “Checkmate currently is enrolling patients in a study with anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab), a PD-1 blocking antibody, that is designed to serve as a registrational study. Checkmate also is pursuing a Phase 2/3 study in front line melanoma patients in combination with Opdivo and a study in patients with head and neck cancer and is planning a study in three indications in collaboration with Regeneron in non-melanoma skin cancers.”

Under the terms of the agreement, XOMA has acquired all future potential royalties from commercial sales of vidutolimod, which are tiered from high-single to double digits. XOMA could receive up to $25 million in pre-commercial milestones associated with the Kuros/Checkmate license agreement. Kuros will be eligible to receive certain sales milestone payments from XOMA based on net sales of vidutolimod.

About XOMA Corporation

XOMA is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a unique role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio with more than 70 assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate). For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com.