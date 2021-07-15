JT Group launches Ploom X

Tokyo (ots/PRNewswire) - The next generation heated tobacco device hits stores

across Japan on August 17th



Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT ) (TSE: 2914) announces the official launch of Ploom X,

its next generation heated tobacco device, on August 17, 2021. Ploom X will

gradually be made available across Japan, including convenience stores and

select tobacco retail stores. Ploom X will also be available for pre-launch sale

at the CLUB JT online shop from July 26, 2021.



Ploom X is the JT Group's next generation device for heated tobacco sticks, the

company's priority category, where it is now focusing its resources. The device,

which will be launched across key markets after Japan, was jointly developed by

JT in Japan and JTI, the Group's international subsidiary, headquartered in

Switzerland.





" Ploom X is the first global device developed by JT and JTI, bringing togetherall our global resources to offer the best user experience of our time. We aredelighted to be able to offer this new innovative product to adult consumers inJapan, the world's leading heated tobacco market and where product standards andquality are of the highest importance."Listening to consumers globally, we have created a proposition that is alignedwith today's lifestyles and choices. This includes a more authentic tobaccotaste, new connectivity possibilities and several options to personalize thedevice to everyday needs. Ploom X will make the user experience more pleasurableand unique than ever before. With Ploom X, we are continuing to build on ourgrowing presence in the fast-moving heated tobacco sticks category and respondto the increasingly demanding needs of adult consumers around the world. "Daniel TORRAS, Senior Vice President, Reduced-Risk ProductsThe cutting-edge device, adopts the aesthetic and innovative "Nastro" designwith a more intuitive user experience, with no buttons on its surface. Inaddition to the ability to precisely control heating temperature, Ploom X isequipped with a new heating technology, HEATFLOW®, which focuses on air flow,significantly improving user experience.Ploom X is also equipped with Bluetooth® functionalities that connect withusers' smartphone, enables consumers to see the battery status, lock the deviceand much more.Along with the device, improved heated tobacco sticks are being rolled out.These benefit from carefully blended tobacco leaves picked by experts for theirsuitability to the HEATFLOW® technology. The regular tobacco stick flavor iscarefully blended with lamina, the most aromatic part of the tobacco leaf. Thereis a range of 12 different heated tobacco sticks so, more than ever before,