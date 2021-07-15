JT Group launches Ploom X
Tokyo (ots/PRNewswire) - The next generation heated tobacco device hits stores
across Japan on August 17th
Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT ) (TSE: 2914) announces the official launch of Ploom X,
its next generation heated tobacco device, on August 17, 2021. Ploom X will
gradually be made available across Japan, including convenience stores and
select tobacco retail stores. Ploom X will also be available for pre-launch sale
at the CLUB JT online shop from July 26, 2021.
Ploom X is the JT Group's next generation device for heated tobacco sticks, the
company's priority category, where it is now focusing its resources. The device,
which will be launched across key markets after Japan, was jointly developed by
JT in Japan and JTI, the Group's international subsidiary, headquartered in
Switzerland.
" Ploom X is the first global device developed by JT and JTI, bringing together
all our global resources to offer the best user experience of our time. We are
delighted to be able to offer this new innovative product to adult consumers in
Japan, the world's leading heated tobacco market and where product standards and
quality are of the highest importance.
"Listening to consumers globally, we have created a proposition that is aligned
with today's lifestyles and choices. This includes a more authentic tobacco
taste, new connectivity possibilities and several options to personalize the
device to everyday needs. Ploom X will make the user experience more pleasurable
and unique than ever before. With Ploom X, we are continuing to build on our
growing presence in the fast-moving heated tobacco sticks category and respond
to the increasingly demanding needs of adult consumers around the world. "
Daniel TORRAS, Senior Vice President, Reduced-Risk Products
The cutting-edge device, adopts the aesthetic and innovative "Nastro" design
with a more intuitive user experience, with no buttons on its surface. In
addition to the ability to precisely control heating temperature, Ploom X is
equipped with a new heating technology, HEATFLOW®, which focuses on air flow,
significantly improving user experience.
Ploom X is also equipped with Bluetooth® functionalities that connect with
users' smartphone, enables consumers to see the battery status, lock the device
and much more.
Along with the device, improved heated tobacco sticks are being rolled out.
These benefit from carefully blended tobacco leaves picked by experts for their
suitability to the HEATFLOW® technology. The regular tobacco stick flavor is
carefully blended with lamina, the most aromatic part of the tobacco leaf. There
is a range of 12 different heated tobacco sticks so, more than ever before,
