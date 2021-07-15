checkAd

JT Group launches Ploom X

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
15.07.2021, 10:10  |  54   |   |   

Tokyo (ots/PRNewswire) - The next generation heated tobacco device hits stores
across Japan on August 17th

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT ) (TSE: 2914) announces the official launch of Ploom X,
its next generation heated tobacco device, on August 17, 2021. Ploom X will
gradually be made available across Japan, including convenience stores and
select tobacco retail stores. Ploom X will also be available for pre-launch sale
at the CLUB JT online shop from July 26, 2021.

Ploom X is the JT Group's next generation device for heated tobacco sticks, the
company's priority category, where it is now focusing its resources. The device,
which will be launched across key markets after Japan, was jointly developed by
JT in Japan and JTI, the Group's international subsidiary, headquartered in
Switzerland.

" Ploom X is the first global device developed by JT and JTI, bringing together
all our global resources to offer the best user experience of our time. We are
delighted to be able to offer this new innovative product to adult consumers in
Japan, the world's leading heated tobacco market and where product standards and
quality are of the highest importance.

"Listening to consumers globally, we have created a proposition that is aligned
with today's lifestyles and choices. This includes a more authentic tobacco
taste, new connectivity possibilities and several options to personalize the
device to everyday needs. Ploom X will make the user experience more pleasurable
and unique than ever before. With Ploom X, we are continuing to build on our
growing presence in the fast-moving heated tobacco sticks category and respond
to the increasingly demanding needs of adult consumers around the world. "

Daniel TORRAS, Senior Vice President, Reduced-Risk Products

The cutting-edge device, adopts the aesthetic and innovative "Nastro" design
with a more intuitive user experience, with no buttons on its surface. In
addition to the ability to precisely control heating temperature, Ploom X is
equipped with a new heating technology, HEATFLOW®, which focuses on air flow,
significantly improving user experience.

Ploom X is also equipped with Bluetooth® functionalities that connect with
users' smartphone, enables consumers to see the battery status, lock the device
and much more.

Along with the device, improved heated tobacco sticks are being rolled out.
These benefit from carefully blended tobacco leaves picked by experts for their
suitability to the HEATFLOW® technology. The regular tobacco stick flavor is
carefully blended with lamina, the most aromatic part of the tobacco leaf. There
is a range of 12 different heated tobacco sticks so, more than ever before,
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JT Group launches Ploom X The next generation heated tobacco device hits stores across Japan on August 17th Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT ) (TSE: 2914) announces the official launch of Ploom X, its next generation heated tobacco device, on August 17, 2021. Ploom X will gradually be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Kia Ceed mit geschärftem Design und Technologie-Upgrade (FOTO)
HARTMANN wird Hygienepartner der Allianz Arena in München (FOTO)
Positive Entwicklung für VW-Kunden / Diesel-Skandal: Immer mehr Urteile zu EA288 Motor von VW
Volkswagen verteidigt den Titel als weltweit innovativster Automobilkonzern / AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Awards 2021: Volkswagen AG erneut der innovativste Automobilkonzern der Welt - vor Daimler und Tesla
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Maxeon Solar Technologies erweitert sein Portfolio an AC-Energielösungen und treibt damit ...
Deloitte Property Index 2021: Deutsche Wohnimmobilienpreise wachsen prozentual zweistellig
Emissionshandel: CO2-Emissionen in vielen Bundesländern weiter gesunken / Größte Emissionsminderung ...
Cellares und Poseida Therapeutics kooperieren, um die Herstellung von Zelltherapien zu ...
Titel
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Entertainment & media revenues rebounding strongly from pandemic slump; shift to streaming, gaming and user-generated content is transforming industry: PwC
Immobilienbranche: ESG-konforme sind wettbewerbsfähig (FOTO)
Maschmeyers seed + speed, Gschwandtners 8eyes und der OÖ HightechFonds investieren in österreichisches HR-Startup TeamEcho: 1,3 Millionen Euro für eine bessere Arbeitswelt (FOTO)
Starinvestor Jim Rogers kritisiert US-Zentralbank
EANS-Hauptversammlung: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Ergebnisse zur ...
FREE NOW annuncia l'integrazione del car sharing di SHARE NOW in tutta Europa (FOTO)
Kia Ceed mit geschärftem Design und Technologie-Upgrade (FOTO)
EANS-Adhoc: Österreichische Post AG / DIE ÖSTERREICHISCHE POST BESTÄTIGT GESPRÄCHE DER ...
Senioren eröffnen neuen Milliardenmarkt: Smarte Technologien als Mittel für ein selbstbestimmtes Leben im eigenen Zuhause / Use Cases, ...
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
PAIR Finance Kundentypologie-Studie: Große Potentiale für personalisiertes Inkasso (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Consors Finanz Studie: Der Kostendruck steigt - wie lange ziehen Autofahrer noch mit? (FOTO) (1) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:23 UhrFinanzwissen: Fondssparpläne – Tipps, wenn man für den Nachwuchs vorsorgen möchte
FondsDISCOUNT | Kommentare
11:18 UhrDGAP-Stimmrechte: BIKE24 Holding AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
11:17 UhrROUNDUP: Drägerwerk wegen hoher Kosten mit Gewinnrückung im zweiten Quartal
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:17 UhrSparkasse Hannover begibt ersten grünen Pfandbrief
FinanzBusiness | Kommentare
11:15 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Daimler auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 100 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
11:15 UhrGBC-Analyse: GECCI-Anleihe 2020/25 (A3E46C) weiterhin „überdurchschnittlich attraktiv“
Anleihen Finder | Weitere Nachrichten
11:15 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Siemens Gamesa auf 'Buy' - Ziel 38,80 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
11:15 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Daimler auf 'Buy' - Ziel 95 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
11:15 UhrMehr Rückhalt durch mehr Fördermitglieder / Greenpeace Deutschland veröffentlicht Jahresbericht 2020
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
11:15 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays startet Thyssenkrupp mit 'Underweight' - Ziel 8,50 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: verkaufen