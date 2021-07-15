checkAd

Workiva Becomes First SaaS Company to Join the United Nations Global Compact CFO Taskforce

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 10:15  |  38   |   |   

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) today announced it has joined the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce, committing to measure its progress toward the implementation of the CFO Principles on Integrated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Investment and Finance. Workiva is the first Software as a Service (SaaS) company to join the CFO Taskforce, and will work alongside peers to guide companies in aligning their sustainability commitments with credible corporate finance strategies to create real-world impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005068/en/

Workiva CFO, Jill Klindt, joins United Nations Global Compact CFO Taskforce. (Photo: Business Wire)

Workiva CFO, Jill Klindt, joins United Nations Global Compact CFO Taskforce. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At Workiva, we strive to create a better tomorrow through transparent reporting of financial and non-financial data,” said Workiva CFO Jill Klindt. “Joining the UN Global Compact is a natural fit for Workiva and our years of experience solving complex business problems for the world’s largest organizations. I look forward to working alongside my fellow global CFOs, making sense of the complex ESG ecosystem and achieving greater transparency and accountability.”

“The Principles for SDG-aligned Corporate Finance enable the broader finance ecosystem to scale up financing and investments toward the SDGs to ensure that we leave no one behind. This is the right and opportune thing to do as the long term success of business is inextricably linked to a sustainable future for all,” said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact.

As custodians of over $14 trillion a year in corporate investment, CFOs can be a driving force for the achievement of the SDGs. Members of the UN Global Compact’s CFO Taskforce have pinpointed four key areas that are relatively underserved but critical for SDG-aligned investments:

  • SDG impact and measurement
  • Integrated SDG strategies and investments
  • Integrated corporate SDG Finance
  • Integrated SDG communication and reporting

With growing global interest in sustainable and responsible investment, it is increasingly crucial for CFOs to help their companies shape credible, SDG-aligned corporate sustainability strategies.

The CFO Principles on Integrated SDG Investment and Finance are available for download here.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva
Follow Workiva on Instagram: www.instagram.com/workivalife

Workiva Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Workiva Becomes First SaaS Company to Join the United Nations Global Compact CFO Taskforce Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) today announced it has joined the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce, committing to measure its progress toward the implementation of the CFO Principles on Integrated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Investment and Finance. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Energous Announces Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
ImmunityBio Announces Authorization to Proceed with Phase 1/2/3 Randomized Trial in South Africa of ...
BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten