Subsea 7 S.A. Q2 2021 results conference call notification

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on 28 July 2021 at 12:00 noon UK time.

Lu x emb o u r g – 15 July 2021 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its second quarter results for the period ended 30 June 2021 on 28 July 2021 at 07:00 UK time.

From 07:00 UK time the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed on the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.subsea7.com

Conference call information:

Date: 28 July 2021

Time: 12:00 UK Time

Conference call registration:

Registration for phone dial-in: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/1977909

Registration for webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cnp995zm

A live webcast and a playback facility will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.Subsea7.com

******************************************************************************

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

******************************************************************************

Contact:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Subsea 7 S.A.

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

Attachment