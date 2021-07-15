checkAd

Corporate Telephony Market to Grow with Significant CAGR in Coming Years says P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 10:30  |  43   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing use of unified communication systems and the surging investments being made by organizations in the development of corporate telephony, as it provides operational cost reductions and better productivity, are the major factors driving the expansion of the global corporate telephony market. Furthermore, because of the increasing adoption of the corporate telephony technology in both public and private sectors, the market is expected to demonstrate rapid expansion during 2021–2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the corporate telephony market. Due to the announcement of lockdowns in several countries, many companies have adopted work-from-home policies, which has subsequently pushed up the requirement for communication over call, thereby driving the demand for the corporate telephony technology.

Get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/corporate-telephony-m ...

The corporate telephony market is categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, government, IT, healthcare, and manufacturing, depending on industry. Out of these, the IT category held the largest share in the market in 2020. This is ascribed to the surging adoption of the corporate telephony technology in the IT sector, on account of its simple, flexible, and cost-effective nature.

The corporate telephony market is also divided into key telephony system, internet protocol-private branch exchange (IP-PBX), and wireless private brand exchange, based on technology. Amongst these, the IP-PBX category is predicted to exhibit substantial expansion during the forecast period, due to the various benefits of this technology such as worry-free scalability and robustness.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Corporate Telephony Market Research Report: By Technology (IP-PBX, Key Telephone System, Wireless Private Branch Exchange), Industry (IT, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/corporate-telephony-m ...

Geographically, North America dominated the corporate telephony market in 2020. This is credited to the surging competition between industry players, growing use of unified communication systems, soaring investments being made by market players, and the presence of numerous end users in the region.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corporate Telephony Market to Grow with Significant CAGR in Coming Years says P&S Intelligence NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The increasing use of unified communication systems and the surging investments being made by organizations in the development of corporate telephony, as it provides operational cost reductions and better …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market worth $13.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Lohmann Brightlands Startup Challenge: For the first time, Lohmann focuses on young startups with support of Brightlands Chemelot Campus
Authentix Completes Acquisition of Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI) Expanding its Growth in ...
Silver One Intercepts 1,070 g/t Silver and 1.48 g/t Gold Over 4.57 Meters Within 26 Meters of 249 ...
Microsoft unveils Windows 365 -- ushering in a new category of computing
NCRi Continues Its Global Growth Run With the Acquisition of Ascentia Services LLC and Companies, ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
Glass Bottles Market Sales to total US$4.8 bn by 2031 amid Demand for Alternative Reusable Packaging Bottles: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Klarna acquires HERO to bring best of in-store experience to social shopping for its 90m consumers
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area