Himax Sponsors tinyML Vision Challenge to Foster tinyML Vision Development

TAINAN, Taiwan, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that it sponsored tinyML Vision Challenge, hosted by tinyML Foundation, to advance tinyML computer vision technology into the developer community. A total of $6,000 and extra prizes will be awarded to encourage participants and initiate more machine learning problem solvers from different areas of interest.

tinyML Foundation is a non-profit professional organization focused on supporting and nurturing the fast-growing branch of ultralow power machine learning technologies to deal with machine intelligence for edge devices. Himax and tinyML Foundation share the same vision that tinyML technology can enable a new world with trillions of distributed intelligent devices that can accurately identify and classify what they see or sense in ultralow power and battery-powered features. To accelerate growth of the emerging tinyML field, the open knowledge exchange between developers and industries is of great importance. Hence, this tinyML Vision Challenge competition stimulates developers everywhere to synergize their expertise in building and running deep learning neural networks and other complex machine learning (ML) algorithms across a multitude of workloads on low-power devices, offered by industrial machine learning or smart sensing platform leaders, such as Himax.

“With executive-level sponsorship of the tinyML Vision Challenge, Himax has affirmed our commitment to engage developers globally and diversify the tinyML community reach. By extending our involvement as a contest judge along with the sponsorship of this valuable and timely competition, Himax continues to demonstrate our dedication to the development of leading-edge ultralow power machine learning,” said Mr. Mark Chen, Vice President of Smart Sensing business at Himax.

Create Inspiring New Applications by tinyML on Computer Vision with Himax WE-I Plus EVB

Himax’s WE-I Plus EVB is the ideal hardware platform for the tinyML Vision Challenge. WE-I Plus EVB is a versatile AIoT development board equipped with Himax’s ultralow power HX6537-A WE-I Plus AI processor and multiple sensors, including a low-power always-on monochrome camera, a microphone, and an accelerometer. WE-I Plus EVB is the perfect solution for computer-vision, battery-powered edge devices. In response to the challenge to devise a proof of concept using machine vision, the WE-I Plus board represents one of best choices of the leading-edge embedded systems for developers to deploy state-of-the-art tinyML AI solutions to address an industry-grade problem.