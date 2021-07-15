checkAd

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 16.64 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 23.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing awareness about green transportation modes is expected to propel the adoption of Micro-mobility across the globe. This, as a result, is expected to create growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Nowadays, Micro-mobility is preferred over public transportation owing to the increasing awareness about hygiene. Moreover, as congestion in urban cities is increasing at a rapid pace, consumers are focusing on adopting shared e-bikes. Increasing consumer demand for Micro-mobility is further expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • Numerous Micro-mobility companies are focusing on implementing dock less systems for e-scooters in parking zones. This, as a result, is expected to propel the e-scooters segment growth over the forecast period
  • The wireless segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The wireless charging stations are made of coil technology and magnetic concrete, which enables widespread alignment tolerance and better vertical wireless power transmission distance
  • E-scooters and e-bike users are focusing on using solar-powered charging stations. Moreover, these stations are simpler to integrate with vehicle charging tools. Various buildings with solar panels can charge the vehicle's batteries through these stations
  • Smart cities and smart workplace initiatives across the globe are expected to create awareness among Micro-mobility customers. This, as a result, is expected to create growth opportunities for the residential segment over the forecast period
  • Around 50 million people in the U.S. travel using bicycles regularly. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the regional market

Read 150 page market research report, "Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle Type (E-scooters, E-bikes), By Charger Type, By Power Source, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research

