Cognizant Foundation Awards Grants to Three London-based Organisations to Advance Education and Economic Mobility in the UK

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Cognizant Foundation announced grants totaling more than £440,000 ($611,000 USD) to Code First Girls, The Prince's Trust and Social Mobility Foundation—three leading organisations working to provide underserved and underrepresented groups in the UK with digital skills training and computer science education; mentorship and access to social capital; and opportunities to achieve economic and social mobility.

These grants mark the foundation's first investments in the UK as part of Cognizant's continued commitment to advance economic mobility and educational opportunity in communities around the world.

"While advances in technology have created unparalleled opportunities for many, far too few have access to the quality education, training and job opportunities required to improve their social mobility in a changing landscape," said Kristen Titus, executive director of the Cognizant Foundation. "We're proud to partner with these three organisations as we expand our grantmaking efforts into the UK—together, we will ensure equitable access to tech careers and advance our efforts in new global markets."

The tech sector in the UK has seen 40% growth over the past two years, and to avoid a talent shortage as tech companies continue to grow their workforces, all individuals must have access to relevant digital skills training and reskilling opportunities.

"We believe that the tech industry can serve as an engine to unlock economic opportunity, but that won't happen unless we create more equitable career pathways into the field," said Ursula Morgenstern, president of global growth markets at Cognizant and Cognizant Foundation board member. "That is why the foundation's initial partnerships in the UK are with Code First Girls, The Prince's Trust and Social Mobility Foundation—all working to provide historically excluded and underrepresented groups with access to critical skills and career opportunities."

Training young women for tech careers

Code First Girls promotes women's participation in the tech sector by offering free and paid training courses for students and working women. Through its partnership with the foundation, Code First Girls will provide more than 1,600 women with access to online courses, in-depth classes and nanodegrees in high-demand tech fields, while receiving wraparound supports such as mentoring, career prep and portfolio development.