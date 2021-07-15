BRAIN Biotech AG: Additional CRISPR Genome Editing Nucleases Identified

Around 2,000 Class 2 CRISPR Nucleases identified

Selective additional IP protection filed

Partnering discussions started



BRAIN Biotech AG has identified around 2,000 so far untapped additional Class 2 CRISPR Nucleases using metagenomics sequencing which could be deployed for genome editing. With a focused investment approach the company has so far analyzed a limited number in detail and has already filed a first IP protection for 15 nucleases. BRAIN recently selected and announced a prime candidate, the so-called BRAIN Engineered Cas Nuclease (BEC), which is already applied in different organisms and projects.

In addition, the company has started initial partnering discussions and is open for further partners to accelerate the detailed screening of its further promising CRISPR Nuclease candidates.

Dr. Paul Scholz, heading the Cas nuclease discovery program at BRAIN Biotech AG states: "The now identified Class 2 CRISPR Nucleases will give us a strong basis to develop a broader diversity of genome editing tools. Science requires a choice of adequate tools for different applications. Genome editing is a very exciting enabling technology for many biotechnology innovations. We are very pleased that BRAIN can now make a strong contribution to the evolution of genome editing."

Dr. Michael Krohn, Head R&D at BRAIN Biotech AG says: "We are expanding our footprint in genome editing. This will enable us to secure a broader IP position and to diversify our toolset. Together with partners we will accelerate this development and mobilize significantly larger financial and scientific resources. We are very excited to jointly advance in genome editing with our future partners."