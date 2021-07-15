Agillic raises EBITDA guidance for 2021

checkAd

Company Announcement no. 14 2021

Copenhagen – 15 July 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC), the Copenhagen-based marketing automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company announces, that it has raised its EBITDA guidance.  

The gross profit has developed better than expected in the 1st half year due to an improved sales mix effect, as the gross margin is higher on subscriptions than on transactions. The improved sales mix is also expected to continue for the rest of the year. Therefore, Agillic raises its guidance for EBITDA from DKK -5 to -1 million to DKK 0 to 3 million.

The guidance on revenue and ARR is maintained. Consequently, the new financial guidance for 2021 is shown in the table below.

New financial guidance for 2021 per 15 July 2021

DKK million 2021
Revenue 49 - 53
EBITDA 0 - 3
   
ARR subscriptions 45 - 49
ARR transactions 5 - 7
Total ARR* 50 - 56

*) The growth rate in ARR subscriptions is expected to be higher than in ARR transactions.

Agillic releases its half-year 2021 report on 26 August 2021.

For further information, please contact:  
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

 Bent Faurskov, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 25 16 21 03
bent.faurskov@agillic.com
Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF
Gammel Strand 40, 2., 1202 København K
+ 45 20 72 02 00
jn@nordencef.dk 		 

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. 

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 15 July 2021.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22, 2. – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark

 

Agillic raises EBITDA guidance for 2021 Company Announcement no. 14 2021 Copenhagen – 15 July 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC), the Copenhagen-based marketing automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company announces, that it has raised its EBITDA …

