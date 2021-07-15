PREVIEW: Ericsson Q2 Seen Delivering Strong Growth; Focus on Outlook Comments Autor: PLX AI | 15.07.2021, 11:09 | 60 | 0 | 0 15.07.2021, 11:09 | (PLX AI) – Ericsson second-quarter earnings are expected to show strong growth in the U.S. and an acceleration in Europe, with renewed focus on comments about the future, analysts said. The report is due tomorrow at 7:00 CETThe company will have to … (PLX AI) – Ericsson second-quarter earnings are expected to show strong growth in the U.S. and an acceleration in Europe, with renewed focus on comments about the future, analysts said. The report is due tomorrow at 7:00 CETThe company will have to … (PLX AI) – Ericsson second-quarter earnings are expected to show strong growth in the U.S. and an acceleration in Europe, with renewed focus on comments about the future, analysts said.

The report is due tomorrow at 7:00 CET

The company will have to address any doubts about reaching a market share peak and outlook for the next year and beyond, analysts said

Q2 should be solid, but forward-looking comments will be important, Carnegie said (buy, SEK 140)

China may favor local vendors, limiting Ericsson's market share there, which is the largest risk to the share price: Carnegie

Ericsson's share of group revenue from China has been 7-8%; the company can offset that with gains elsewhere if it gets banned, Carnegie said

Q2 is likely to show underlying strength, with continued high gross margin performance, Danske said (buy, SEK 133)

The 5G cycle should have plenty of steam for some years, and we maintain buy despite the raised risk of China retaliating (regarding Huawei): Danske

Ericsson should deliver robust sales growth in Q2, as the telecom market momentum remains strong, SEB said (buy, SEK 140)

Uncertainty for the second half of the year relates to 5G tenders in China: SEB

Worries regarding China and component sourcing are the main culprits for keeping a lid on Ericsson's share, but a Chinese reduction has been well discounted and sourcing is being managed well, Nordea said (buy, SEK 136)

The market growth rate remains high at 10% and Ericsson is enjoying market share gains: Nordea



