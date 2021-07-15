AUTO1 Group SE: Autohero launches home delivery with proprietary Glass Trucks in Munich and Leipzig

Autohero launches home delivery with proprietary Glass Trucks in Munich and Leipzig

Berlin, July 15, 2021 - Autohero, the first fully digital automobile platform for consumers in Europe, announced today that it will open two new Glass Truck home delivery hubs in Munich and Leipzig, growing its fleet of custom-made glass box trucks for the delivery of used cars across Europe.

The launch of the two home delivery hubs goes hand in hand with Autohero's ambitious growth targets: The number of cars sold via Autohero in the first quarter of 2021 nearly doubled to more than 7,800 from approximately 4,200 in Q4 2020 as the company rolled out its ''Buy Your Car Simply Online'' brand campaign across Europe. AUTO1 Group plans to continue investing heavily in the Autohero opportunity in the coming months including through its new sponsorship deals with Hertha BSC, a football club in Germany's Bundesliga based in Berlin, and the DTM.

Autohero, the retail brand of AUTO1 Group, provides consumers with an easy, hassle-free way to purchase used cars online and have them delivered to their doorsteps. Europe's leading platform for buying and selling used cars online allows consumers to shop online for their preferred car, secure financing, trade-in their old car and schedule delivery from the comfort of their home. With the opening of the two Glass Truck hubs in Munich and Leipzig, Autohero is now able to deliver cars to over two thirds of German households in its proprietary glassbox trucks, taking the online shopping experience of buying a used car to the next level.

Christian Bertermann, CEO and co-founder of AUTO1 Group, says: "We firmly believe that the online purchase of used cars will grow even more in the future and that is why we are investing heavily in the expansion of our online car dealership. Our glass trucks represent Autohero's core promise: transparency and ease. At Autohero.com, we are absolutely transparent about what we offer. Completing your used car purchase with us online and having the car delivered to your doorstep is the safest and most efficient way to buy a car. Our customers greatly appreciate the fast and uncomplicated delivery to their homes. We are therefore pleased that our customers in the greater Munich and Leipzig area will now see our glass trucks even more often."