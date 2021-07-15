checkAd

DGAP-News Acquisition of further shares by wallstreet:online AG in wallstreet:online capital AG: ownership control procedure successfully completed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.07.2021, 11:47   

DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Acquisition of further shares by wallstreet:online AG in wallstreet:online capital AG: ownership control procedure successfully completed

15.07.2021 / 11:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acquisition of further shares by wallstreet:online AG in wallstreet:online capital AG: ownership control procedure successfully completed
 

Berlin, 15 July 2021

Within the framework of the takeover of wallstreet:online capital AG by wallstreet:online AG, (ISIN: DE000A2GS609), the operator of several stock exchange portals and Germany's largest finance community, the ownership control procedure has been successfully completed. This paves the way for the acquisition of another around 19.3 percent in wallstreet:online capital AG. The company will immediately exercise this option.

On 23 April 2021 the Executive Board of wallstreet:online AG decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to further increase its shares in the Smartbroker operating company. With this acquisition of shares, the participation of wallstreet:online AG in the share capital of wallstreet:online capital AG increases to more than 95 percent.

Licence as an investment institution to be applied for

In the next step the existing licence under the German Banking Act is to be extended. wallstreet:online capital AG will apply for a licence as investment institution (so far securities trading bank). In this way, the opportunities in the field of financial services are to be broadened and professionalised. The Executive Board currently assumes that all necessary documents can be submitted to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in the course of this month.

"We are very pleased that we have been able to take this decisive step for the integration of wallstreet:online capital AG. Together we now plan the further strategic expansion of the Smartbroker to a comprehensive and modern offering under the umbrella of the wallstreet:online Group", Matthias Hach, CEO of wallstreet:online AG and wallstreet:online capital AG, comments on the approval of the BaFin.

