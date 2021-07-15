Mindtree Achieves Data Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 15.07.2021, 12:00 | 22 | 0 | 0 15.07.2021, 12:00 |

Mindtree's technical proficiency and proven success in data preparation,

storage, and analysis



Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and

technology services company, today announced that it has achieved the Data

Analytics Services Partner Specialization in the

Specialization Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree's expertise and

success in leveraging analytics for business insights using Google Cloud

Platform technology.



Bangalore, India and Warren, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - Recognition highlightsMindtree's technical proficiency and proven success in data preparation,storage, and analysisMindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation andtechnology services company, today announced that it has achieved the DataAnalytics Services Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud PartnerSpecialization Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree's expertise andsuccess in leveraging analytics for business insights using Google CloudPlatform technology.

(https://cloud.google.com/partners/specializations) are designed to provide

Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical

proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. This

recognition highlights Mindtree's ability to drive the data analytics process

from ingestion to preparation, storage, and analysis, which has become

increasingly important as companies look to analytics for data-backed business

insights. Additionally, Mindtree recently achieved the Application Development

Partner Specialization and is a Google Cloud Partner, offering clients a

complete spectrum of cloud services, including big data services, migration and

transformation, implementing

machine learning services.



"Companies rely on analytics platforms to help them interpret and leverage the

massive amounts of data they are collecting," said Dayapatra Nevatia, Executive

Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mindtree. "However, as more organizations

adopt a cloud-centric approach, it enables businesses to access relevant data

that helps drive additional insights and value. Mindtree is committed to helping

enterprises navigate through the cloud landscape and accelerate their digital

transformation journey. This recognition validates our proven success in helping

Google Cloud customers take full advantage of data analytics capabilities."



As a Google Cloud Partner, Mindtree has helped clients adopt native Google Cloud

services to enable near real-time data publishing for insight-driven

decision-making. The company has also designed, built and automated data-trained

algorithms to enable various initiatives for its clients.



About Mindtree



Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,

helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.

"Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree

applies its deep domain knowledge to 260 enterprise client engagements to break

down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market

faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging

technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business

innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently

regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning

culture made up of over 27,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated

"Mindtree Minds."



To learn more about us, visit http://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us

@Mindtree_Ltd



For more information, contact: media@mindtree.com



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4969065

OTS: Mindtree





Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program(https://cloud.google.com/partners/specializations) are designed to provideGoogle Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technicalproficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. Thisrecognition highlights Mindtree's ability to drive the data analytics processfrom ingestion to preparation, storage, and analysis, which has becomeincreasingly important as companies look to analytics for data-backed businessinsights. Additionally, Mindtree recently achieved the Application DevelopmentPartner Specialization and is a Google Cloud Partner, offering clients acomplete spectrum of cloud services, including big data services, migration andtransformation, implementing SAP , data science, and artificial intelligence andmachine learning services."Companies rely on analytics platforms to help them interpret and leverage themassive amounts of data they are collecting," said Dayapatra Nevatia, ExecutiveDirector and Chief Operating Officer, Mindtree. "However, as more organizationsadopt a cloud-centric approach, it enables businesses to access relevant datathat helps drive additional insights and value. Mindtree is committed to helpingenterprises navigate through the cloud landscape and accelerate their digitaltransformation journey. This recognition validates our proven success in helpingGoogle Cloud customers take full advantage of data analytics capabilities."As a Google Cloud Partner, Mindtree has helped clients adopt native Google Cloudservices to enable near real-time data publishing for insight-drivendecision-making. The company has also designed, built and automated data-trainedalgorithms to enable various initiatives for its clients.About MindtreeMindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage."Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtreeapplies its deep domain knowledge to 260 enterprise client engagements to breakdown silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to marketfaster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emergingtechnologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur businessinnovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistentlyregarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winningculture made up of over 27,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated"Mindtree Minds."To learn more about us, visit http://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us@Mindtree_LtdFor more information, contact: media@mindtree.comLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4969065OTS: Mindtree

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer