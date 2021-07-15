checkAd

Mindtree Achieves Data Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
15.07.2021, 12:00  |  22   |   |   

Bangalore, India and Warren, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - Recognition highlights
Mindtree's technical proficiency and proven success in data preparation,
storage, and analysis

Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and
technology services company, today announced that it has achieved the Data
Analytics Services Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner
Specialization Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree's expertise and
success in leveraging analytics for business insights using Google Cloud
Platform technology.

Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program
(https://cloud.google.com/partners/specializations) are designed to provide
Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical
proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. This
recognition highlights Mindtree's ability to drive the data analytics process
from ingestion to preparation, storage, and analysis, which has become
increasingly important as companies look to analytics for data-backed business
insights. Additionally, Mindtree recently achieved the Application Development
Partner Specialization and is a Google Cloud Partner, offering clients a
complete spectrum of cloud services, including big data services, migration and
transformation, implementing SAP, data science, and artificial intelligence and
machine learning services.

"Companies rely on analytics platforms to help them interpret and leverage the
massive amounts of data they are collecting," said Dayapatra Nevatia, Executive
Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mindtree. "However, as more organizations
adopt a cloud-centric approach, it enables businesses to access relevant data
that helps drive additional insights and value. Mindtree is committed to helping
enterprises navigate through the cloud landscape and accelerate their digital
transformation journey. This recognition validates our proven success in helping
Google Cloud customers take full advantage of data analytics capabilities."

As a Google Cloud Partner, Mindtree has helped clients adopt native Google Cloud
services to enable near real-time data publishing for insight-driven
decision-making. The company has also designed, built and automated data-trained
algorithms to enable various initiatives for its clients.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,
helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.
"Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree
applies its deep domain knowledge to 260 enterprise client engagements to break
down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market
faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging
technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business
innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently
regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning
culture made up of over 27,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated
"Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit http://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us
@Mindtree_Ltd

For more information, contact: media@mindtree.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4969065
OTS: Mindtree



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mindtree Achieves Data Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program Recognition highlights Mindtree's technical proficiency and proven success in data preparation, storage, and analysis Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced that it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kia Ceed mit geschärftem Design und Technologie-Upgrade (FOTO)
Positive Entwicklung für VW-Kunden / Diesel-Skandal: Immer mehr Urteile zu EA288 Motor von VW
Maxeon Solar Technologies erweitert sein Portfolio an AC-Energielösungen und treibt damit ...
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Deloitte Property Index 2021: Deutsche Wohnimmobilienpreise wachsen prozentual zweistellig
Cellares und Poseida Therapeutics kooperieren, um die Herstellung von Zelltherapien zu ...
Seegene stellt neuen Test zum Nachweis von SARS-CoV-2-Varianten vor, der sechs Virusvarianten ...
Jahrespressegespräch zum Geschäftsjahr 2020 Verband der PSD Banken e.V. (FOTO)
Zweites Wachstumsgeschäft in diesem Jahr: Velocity Global kauft Shield GEO (FOTO)
Infosys: Significant growth acceleration in Q1 to 16.9% YoY and 4.8% QoQ
Titel
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Entertainment & media revenues rebounding strongly from pandemic slump; shift to streaming, gaming and user-generated content is transforming industry: PwC
Immobilienbranche: ESG-konforme sind wettbewerbsfähig (FOTO)
Starinvestor Jim Rogers kritisiert US-Zentralbank
FREE NOW annuncia l'integrazione del car sharing di SHARE NOW in tutta Europa (FOTO)
Kia Ceed mit geschärftem Design und Technologie-Upgrade (FOTO)
EANS-Hauptversammlung: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Ergebnisse zur ...
EANS-Adhoc: Österreichische Post AG / DIE ÖSTERREICHISCHE POST BESTÄTIGT GESPRÄCHE DER ...
Senioren eröffnen neuen Milliardenmarkt: Smarte Technologien als Mittel für ein selbstbestimmtes Leben im eigenen Zuhause / Use Cases, ...
Polyester Backsheet Film Finalist for Inter Solar Award 2021
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
PAIR Finance Kundentypologie-Studie: Große Potentiale für personalisiertes Inkasso (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Consors Finanz Studie: Der Kostendruck steigt - wie lange ziehen Autofahrer noch mit? (FOTO) (1) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:55 UhrBeech rät zu 2-Speed Softwareentwicklung / Beech-CEO Edward Lenssen: "Programmierung ist eine zutiefst schöpferische Tätigkeit."
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
12:53 UhrKKR Completes Purchase of A Majority Interest in Vini Cosmetics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:52 UhrGenius Sports Announces Strategic Partnership With MEDIAPRO Canada to Accelerate the Growth of Canadian Soccer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:51 UhrPrime Standard: PNE verkauft rumänische Windenergieprojekte
Nebenwerte Magazin | Weitere Nachrichten
12:50 UhrAltlandsberg setzt auf Glasfaser "Made in Brandenburg" / Kooperationsvertrag mit der DNS: NET zum eigenwirtschaftlichen Ausbau der Glasfaserinfrastruktur unterzeichnet
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
12:50 UhrVisteon to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, July 29
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:50 UhrKontoor Brands Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:50 UhrMaydorns Meinung: Daimler, Siemens Energy & Gamesa, Nordex, Orsted, TUI, AMC, BYD, CureVac, Apple, S. Lithium
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
12:48 UhrPolitik: EU leitet Vertragsverletzungsverfahren gegen Ungarn und Polen ein
Redaktion dts | Weitere Nachrichten
12:48 UhrLaschet verspricht Hochwasseropfern Hilfe
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten