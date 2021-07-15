Mindtree Achieves Data Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program
Bangalore, India and Warren, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - Recognition highlights
Mindtree's technical proficiency and proven success in data preparation,
storage, and analysis
Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a leading digital transformation and
technology services company, today announced that it has achieved the Data
Analytics Services Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner
Specialization Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree's expertise and
success in leveraging analytics for business insights using Google Cloud
Platform technology.
Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program
(https://cloud.google.com/partners/specializations) are designed to provide
Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical
proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. This
recognition highlights Mindtree's ability to drive the data analytics process
from ingestion to preparation, storage, and analysis, which has become
increasingly important as companies look to analytics for data-backed business
insights. Additionally, Mindtree recently achieved the Application Development
Partner Specialization and is a Google Cloud Partner, offering clients a
complete spectrum of cloud services, including big data services, migration and
transformation, implementing SAP, data science, and artificial intelligence and
machine learning services.
"Companies rely on analytics platforms to help them interpret and leverage the
massive amounts of data they are collecting," said Dayapatra Nevatia, Executive
Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mindtree. "However, as more organizations
adopt a cloud-centric approach, it enables businesses to access relevant data
that helps drive additional insights and value. Mindtree is committed to helping
enterprises navigate through the cloud landscape and accelerate their digital
transformation journey. This recognition validates our proven success in helping
Google Cloud customers take full advantage of data analytics capabilities."
As a Google Cloud Partner, Mindtree has helped clients adopt native Google Cloud
services to enable near real-time data publishing for insight-driven
decision-making. The company has also designed, built and automated data-trained
algorithms to enable various initiatives for its clients.
About Mindtree
Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company,
helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage.
"Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree
applies its deep domain knowledge to 260 enterprise client engagements to break
down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market
faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging
technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business
innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently
regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning
culture made up of over 27,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated
"Mindtree Minds."
To learn more about us, visit http://www.mindtree.com/ or follow us
@Mindtree_Ltd
For more information, contact: media@mindtree.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/4969065
OTS: Mindtree
