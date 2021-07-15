Linde Starts Up New Liquid Hydrogen Plant in Texas

Guildford, UK, July 15, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced it has started up its fifth liquid hydrogen plant in the U.S., reinforcing the company's robust supply network of plants in California, Alabama, Indiana and New York.

The new plant in La Porte, Texas, will supply over 30 tons per day of high-purity liquid hydrogen to meet growing demand from Linde's customers. The liquefier takes hydrogen from Linde's approximately 600-kilometer U.S. Gulf Coast pipeline, which has over 15 independent hydrogen production sources, giving it the most reliable feed supply of any hydrogen liquefier in the U.S. today. Linde will purify and liquefy the hydrogen before supplying it to end markets including material handling, mobility, aerospace, manufacturing, metals, energy and electronics.

"The new hydrogen plant started up on time and on budget, which is a testament to the dedication of the team executing this project over the last two years," said Jeff Barnhard, Vice President South Region, Linde. "This plant will not only boost the reliability of our existing network but will also make the supply chain more efficient and increase our ability to serve the rising demand from existing and new customers, for both conventional and clean hydrogen."



Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company also operates the world's first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern, coupled with an unrivaled pipeline network of approximately 1,000 kilometers globally to reliably supply its customers. Linde is at the forefront in the transition to clean hydrogen and has installed close to 200 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide.