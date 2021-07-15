Winston Gold Announces a Private Placement, Prepayment Financing and Strategic Partnership To Continue To Expand Production and Fund Additional Exploration and Development

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce a private placement (the "Private Placement"), prepayment financing (the "Prepayment Financing") and …

The Private Placement consists of a minimum of 6.67 million to a maximum of 40 million "Units" at C$0.075 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of 2 years from the closing of the Private Placement. The minimum gross proceeds expected to be raised are C$500,000, with maximum gross proceeds of C$3,000,000.

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce a private placement (the "Private Placement"), prepayment financing (the "Prepayment Financing") and strategic partnership that will provide the financing to bring the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana, into commercial production and to also develop additional toll milling solutions to fill the Paradine Mill to capacity. Highlights of the Private Placement are summarized below.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Finder fees may be payable on a portion of the financing according to the policies of the CSE.

The net funds raised will be mainly used for bringing the Winston Gold project into full commercial production, for exploration to develop the expected high-grade gold resources and to further develop toll-milling operations.

Under the terms of the Private Placement, detailed within a non-binding term sheet and completion of its conditions, Ocean Partners USA, Inc. ("Ocean Partners") will subscribe for a minimum lead order of 6,666,667 Units of the Private Placement, for a subscription of C$500,000, and to match the purchase of any additional Units on one to two basis up to a maximum of C$1,000,000 (including the lead order) subscribed by Ocean Partners assuming an additional C$1,000,000.00 raised from third parties and an aggregate of C$2,000,000 raised. The Corporation will also welcome an additional C$1,000,000 of financing to be raised from other third parties with no matching from Ocean Partners for an aggregate of C$3,000,000.00.