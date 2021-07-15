MiX Telematics Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT and JSE: MIX), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, today announced it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2022 results for the period ended June 30, 2021 before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

MiX Telematics management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) and 2:00 p.m. (South African Time) on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook.