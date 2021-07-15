checkAd

Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of The Honorable Barbara Comstock to Board of Directors

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced the appointment of former Congresswoman Barbara Comstock to its Board of Directors. Ms. Comstock will serve as a Class II director, effective immediately.

Ms. Comstock has a distinguished career as an American politician, business leader, lawyer, and women’s advocate. She has three decades of leadership and management experience in state and federal government, the media, business, and philanthropy, and has worked closely with senior leaders across a wide range of industries on a bi-partisan basis throughout her career. During her time in the U.S. House of Representatives she served on the Science, Space and Technology Committee, the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, Joint Economic Committee, and the House Administration Committee.

“Barbara is incredibly accomplished and brings unique expertise that aligns with the mission and goals of Vivint,” said David F. D'Alessandro, Vivint Smart Home’s chairman of the board of directors. “We are excited for her to share her insights as the newest member of our Board and know that she will be a key part of Vivint’s next phase of growth.”

During her freshman term in Congress, Ms. Comstock was selected as the Chairwoman of The Subcommittee on Research and Technology on the Science Committee. In this role, she held critical hearings on a number of the pressing issues, including cybersecurity, medicine and technology, and privacy. Additionally, she was a founder of the Diversifying Technology Caucus which was bipartisan caucus aimed at getting more women, minorities and veterans into the tech sector.

Ms. Comstock was an active member of Congress on science and technology-related matters, including authoring and passing both “The INSPIRE Act” to promote STEM careers for young women and the Better Pain Management through Better Data Act. She also promoted additional funding for multiple science agencies within her committee. During her time in Congress, Ms. Comstock was noted for her impact as a legislator, having been named one of the "Top Ten Most Effective Lawmakers" in the 115th Congress by the Center for Effective Lawmaking as well as rated one of the most bi-partisan legislators in Congress.

