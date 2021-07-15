checkAd

GBT Launches Large Scale Testing For Its qTerm GEN II Prototype

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 12:00  |  47   |   |   

This Larger Scale Testing Aims To Collect Expanded Data From General Population And To Be Used For Potential FDA Certification Process

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is launching a larger scale testing for its qTerm GEN II prototype device. GEN II release is a second release that includes series of enhancements for higher accuracy, consistency and compatibility with a broader spectrum of user’s usage and behavior.

GBT's qTerm, a human vitals intelligence device is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. Initial results of qTerm’s GEN II prototype are successful and the company is launching phase II testing for a larger group of users. In this testing we will test the device on a vast age group of volunteers. Additionally, we plan to perform testing in different geographical locations and their surrounding environments. The data will be recorded and analyzed to conclude the device’s; software, analytics and mobile application. The qTerm device measures body temperature, blood oxygen and heart rate – vitals and the next release plans possibly to include blood pressure.

The device includes sensors for oxygen (SPO2), heart rate and IR (Infra-Red) type for temperature. A coprocessor chip provides an advanced adjusting algorithm to support broader user’s measuring habits, while compensating for different inputs. The device is accompanied by a smartphone app and synchronized web application to keep a history and provide analytics. This larger scale testing phase data is targeted to also to be used for the FDA certification process, certification which there is no guaranty the Company will be able to obtain.

"We are expanding our qTerm’s testing scale as phase I testing produced very successful results. qTerm GEN II has proven to offer better compatibility for the general population with accurate result’s and overall reliability. Phase II testing will include a larger number of users within wider age group, diverse health conditions, lifestyle and occupation. We are interested to learn more about how, where and when people will be using the device, throughout their daily lives. We will evaluate qTerm prototype for user’s measurement habits and record the data for further analysis. GEN II version improvements significantly increase the device’s overall performance, accuracy and consistency. We target the larger scale testing to be used as part of the potential FDA certification process. qTerm’s device is planned for personal and telemedicine usages. Based on the larger scale data we expect to fine tune the device’s software and mobile application. The device is planned to include an Artificial Intelligence technology that will be offering personal calibration, real-time health statistics and monitoring. One of the major aspects for our larger testing group is to get more data about the devices ease of use and user friendliness aspects. The larger scale testing is planned to take about 30 days, which shortly after, we plan to start creating a commercial version to be handed in. We have a wide variety of potential business partners and customers for qTerm and believe that it can be an efficient health monitoring device. As part of our thorough quality assurance processes we are on a constant mission to ensure the device’s highest performance, bringing it to the highest standards and industry’s regulations" Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GBT Launches Large Scale Testing For Its qTerm GEN II Prototype This Larger Scale Testing Aims To Collect Expanded Data From General Population And To Be Used For Potential FDA Certification ProcessSAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”) is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Hexatronic acquires leading microduct business in the fast-growing German market
Life Clips To Enter Cryptocurrency Market With A Definitive Agreement To Acquire Global Blockchain ...
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
Generation Bio Announces Plan to Scale Next-Generation Rapid Enzymatic Manufacturing Process Across ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
BeyondSpring Strengthens Board with the Addition of Ex-Immunomedics and Constellation Commercial ...
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board