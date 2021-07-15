GBT Launches Large Scale Testing For Its qTerm GEN II Prototype

GBT's qTerm, a human vitals intelligence device is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. Initial results of qTerm’s GEN II prototype are successful and the company is launching phase II testing for a larger group of users. In this testing we will test the device on a vast age group of volunteers. Additionally, we plan to perform testing in different geographical locations and their surrounding environments. The data will be recorded and analyzed to conclude the device’s; software, analytics and mobile application. The qTerm device measures body temperature, blood oxygen and heart rate – vitals and the next release plans possibly to include blood pressure.

The device includes sensors for oxygen (SPO2), heart rate and IR (Infra-Red) type for temperature. A coprocessor chip provides an advanced adjusting algorithm to support broader user’s measuring habits, while compensating for different inputs. The device is accompanied by a smartphone app and synchronized web application to keep a history and provide analytics. This larger scale testing phase data is targeted to also to be used for the FDA certification process, certification which there is no guaranty the Company will be able to obtain.

"We are expanding our qTerm’s testing scale as phase I testing produced very successful results. qTerm GEN II has proven to offer better compatibility for the general population with accurate result’s and overall reliability. Phase II testing will include a larger number of users within wider age group, diverse health conditions, lifestyle and occupation. We are interested to learn more about how, where and when people will be using the device, throughout their daily lives. We will evaluate qTerm prototype for user’s measurement habits and record the data for further analysis. GEN II version improvements significantly increase the device’s overall performance, accuracy and consistency. We target the larger scale testing to be used as part of the potential FDA certification process. qTerm’s device is planned for personal and telemedicine usages. Based on the larger scale data we expect to fine tune the device’s software and mobile application. The device is planned to include an Artificial Intelligence technology that will be offering personal calibration, real-time health statistics and monitoring. One of the major aspects for our larger testing group is to get more data about the devices ease of use and user friendliness aspects. The larger scale testing is planned to take about 30 days, which shortly after, we plan to start creating a commercial version to be handed in. We have a wide variety of potential business partners and customers for qTerm and believe that it can be an efficient health monitoring device. As part of our thorough quality assurance processes we are on a constant mission to ensure the device’s highest performance, bringing it to the highest standards and industry’s regulations" Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO