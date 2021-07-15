Northwest Copper Doubles Size of East Niv Property and Provides an Update on Kwanika Drilling to Date

Outcropping copper-gold mineralization and coincident induced polarization, magnetic and soil geochemical anomalies outline a compelling 3.5 square kilometer, multi-parameter porphyry copper-gold target at East Niv which has the clear opportunity for a new discovery. East Niv is located in an under-explored area that has seen very limited prior surface work and will be drilled for the first time this summer.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NWST) is pleased to report that the Company has added 16 claims to its East Niv project, expanding its size to 43,297 Hectares. Located in Central British Columbia, East Niv is one the Company’s three key exploration projects. A highly prospective exploration project, East Niv presents an opportunity to discover a brand-new copper-gold porphyry deposit within a Tier 1 jurisdiction.

The newly increased land position extends the project footprint in multiple directions to encompass key fault structures, prospective targets and anomalies based on magnetics, radiometrics and regional silt geochemistry. These additional claims also ensure a contiguous claim block extending to the nearby Omineca access road and power corridor.

East Niv is located just 40 km south of the Kemess Mine, within the eastern Stikine Terrane, which hosts numerous porphyry deposits including Kemess (Centerra Gold), Red Chris (Newcrest Mining/Imperial Metals), Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell (“KSM”; Seabridge Gold) and Galore Creek (Newmont/Teck Resources).

Kwanika Update

Diamond drilling began at the Kwanika project on June 12th with two diamond drill rigs. Nine drill holes have been completed for a total of 2900 metres. Drilling has focused on upgrading the Kwanika resource through targeting of higher-grade zones. In addition to the diamond drilling, a regional exploration program is underway to develop new targets within the Kwanika claim block. Work consists of detailed geological sampling and mapping, regional silt and porphyry copper indicator mineral sampling, and is being aided by a new low-level property wide detailed airborne magnetic survey which was completed in late June. Targets from this regional program are expected to be tested later in the 2021 field season.