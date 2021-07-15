Kraken Signs Contract with Major Energy Company for Underwater Asset Inspection and Provides SeaVision Update

1) Kraken recently signed a contract with a major international energy company to provide detailed underwater inspection of the customer’s subsea assets. Under the contract, Kraken’s SeaVision 3D laser scanner will be used to conduct underwater inspection of an umbilical termination assembly to acquire metrology data on tubing within the internal structure. The work will be performed in Q4 of this year in a West African country. The customer’s name and the contract amount cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality reasons.

2) Kraken recently completed extensive trials on Kraken‘s SeaVision based Mooring Chain Inspection Tool (MCIT) (see Figures 1 and 2 below for sample results). Combining the award winning SeaVision technology with Kraken developed state-of-the-art deep learning object detection and 3D form matching technology, SeaVision MCIT will enable a time efficient and contactless inspection. Kraken recently finished test runs in a tank facility using six links of a fully documented and analysed mooring chain. The trials objectively showed that Kraken’s MCIT software system can track and measure diameters within the required measurement envelope. As a result, Kraken expects to move forward to readying the system for the first test deployment later this year with a goal to ramping a mooring chain inspection service offering in 2022.