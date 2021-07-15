checkAd

Kraken Signs Contract with Major Energy Company for Underwater Asset Inspection and Provides SeaVision Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 12:00  |  40   |   |   

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce several positive updates relating to the Company’s SeaVision laser scanner developments and growth in its Robotics as a Service (RaaS) offering. Kraken’s SeaVision 3D laser scanner technology will be used in the Company’s RaaS offering focused on three primary markets: mooring chain inspections, ship hull inspection, and offshore wind farm inspection. After several years of development and numerous trials and technology demos, Kraken expects to ramp significant RaaS revenue from SeaVision laser inspection contracts. Notable updates are as follows:

  1) Kraken recently signed a contract with a major international energy company to provide detailed underwater inspection of the customer’s subsea assets. Under the contract, Kraken’s SeaVision 3D laser scanner will be used to conduct underwater inspection of an umbilical termination assembly to acquire metrology data on tubing within the internal structure. The work will be performed in Q4 of this year in a West African country. The customer’s name and the contract amount cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality reasons.
  2) Kraken recently completed extensive trials on Kraken‘s SeaVision based Mooring Chain Inspection Tool (MCIT) (see Figures 1 and 2 below for sample results). Combining the award winning SeaVision technology with Kraken developed state-of-the-art deep learning object detection and 3D form matching technology, SeaVision MCIT will enable a time efficient and contactless inspection. Kraken recently finished test runs in a tank facility using six links of a fully documented and analysed mooring chain. The trials objectively showed that Kraken’s MCIT software system can track and measure diameters within the required measurement envelope. As a result, Kraken expects to move forward to readying the system for the first test deployment later this year with a goal to ramping a mooring chain inspection service offering in 2022.
  3) Kraken recently completed a successful offshore mooring chain inspection campaign with a major Brazilian energy company. Kraken is expected to offer ongoing support for diver-less underwater asset inspection in the Brazilian offshore energy market leveraging the SeaVision toolkit. Following this successful campaign, Kraken expects to expand its SeaVision mooring chain inspection service offering to additional international clients in 2022, including certification with an internationally recognized regulatory agency

Management Comments

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kraken Signs Contract with Major Energy Company for Underwater Asset Inspection and Provides SeaVision Update ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce several positive updates relating to the Company’s SeaVision laser scanner …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Hexatronic acquires leading microduct business in the fast-growing German market
Life Clips To Enter Cryptocurrency Market With A Definitive Agreement To Acquire Global Blockchain ...
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
Generation Bio Announces Plan to Scale Next-Generation Rapid Enzymatic Manufacturing Process Across ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
BeyondSpring Strengthens Board with the Addition of Ex-Immunomedics and Constellation Commercial ...
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board