Kraken Signs Contract with Major Energy Company for Underwater Asset Inspection and Provides SeaVision Update
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce several positive updates relating to the Company’s SeaVision laser scanner developments and growth in its Robotics as a Service (RaaS) offering. Kraken’s SeaVision 3D laser scanner technology will be used in the Company’s RaaS offering focused on three primary markets: mooring chain inspections, ship hull inspection, and offshore wind farm inspection. After several years of development and numerous trials and technology demos, Kraken expects to ramp significant RaaS revenue from SeaVision laser inspection contracts. Notable updates are as follows:
|1)
|Kraken recently signed a contract with a major international energy company to provide detailed underwater inspection of the customer’s subsea assets. Under the contract, Kraken’s SeaVision 3D laser scanner will be used to conduct underwater inspection of an umbilical termination assembly to acquire metrology data on tubing within the internal structure. The work will be performed in Q4 of this year in a West African country. The customer’s name and the contract amount cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality reasons.
|2)
|Kraken recently completed extensive trials on Kraken‘s SeaVision based Mooring Chain Inspection Tool (MCIT) (see Figures 1 and 2 below for sample results). Combining the award winning SeaVision technology with Kraken developed state-of-the-art deep learning object detection and 3D form matching technology, SeaVision MCIT will enable a time efficient and contactless inspection. Kraken recently finished test runs in a tank facility using six links of a fully documented and analysed mooring chain. The trials objectively showed that Kraken’s MCIT software system can track and measure diameters within the required measurement envelope. As a result, Kraken expects to move forward to readying the system for the first test deployment later this year with a goal to ramping a mooring chain inspection service offering in 2022.
|3)
|Kraken recently completed a successful offshore mooring chain inspection campaign with a major Brazilian energy company. Kraken is expected to offer ongoing support for diver-less underwater asset inspection in the Brazilian offshore energy market leveraging the SeaVision toolkit. Following this successful campaign, Kraken expects to expand its SeaVision mooring chain inspection service offering to additional international clients in 2022, including certification with an internationally recognized regulatory agency
Management Comments
0 Kommentare