Capstead Mortgage Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, dial toll free (877) 505-6547 in the U.S., (855) 669-9657 for Canada, or (412) 902-6660 for international callers and ask to join the Capstead Mortgage Corporation call. The audio replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. The replay can be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 344-7529 in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for Canada, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering conference number 10158841.