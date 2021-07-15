Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Leon J. Atencia, Director of Regulatory Affairs

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases today announced the appointment of Leon J. Atencia, Director of Regulatory Affairs, reporting to Emma Beausang, Aerie’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. Mr. Atencia will be responsible for clinical regulatory affairs and oversee post-marketing and pharmacovigilance activities. He most recently held a related position at Revance Therapeutics Inc.

In connection with his acceptance of the position as Director of Regulatory Affairs, Mr. Atencia will receive awards totaling 16,900 stock options that will vest over 4 years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the hire date and the remainder vesting ratably on each of the subsequent 36 monthly anniversaries of the hire date. This award was made outside of Aerie’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plan and was approved by the Company’s independent directors as an inducement material to Mr. Atencia entering into employment with the Company in reliance on Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires this public announcement.