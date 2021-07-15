Aspida Completes Acquisition of U.S. Based Insurance Platform

Aspida Holdings Ltd. (“Aspida”), an indirect subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES), announced today that it has closed on the acquisition of Global Bankers Insurance Group, LLC, a U.S. based insurance service provider and operations company (the “Company”). The acquisition is pursuant to the regulatory and court approved settlement agreement related to Aspida’s previously disclosed transaction with Pavonia Life Insurance Company of Michigan. Going forward, the Company will be rebranded as Aspida Financial Services, LLC (“Aspida Financial”).

This transaction adds an experienced team of over 100 insurance industry professionals and an infrastructure and technology platform that will enable Aspida to build a scalable retirement focused business across the U.S. Separately, a subsidiary of Aspida has also recently entered into an agreement to acquire a U.S. life insurance company that is broadly licensed nationwide. This acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. In combination with Aspida Financial, these two entities will form the foundation for Aspida’s nationwide life and annuity platform, which is expected to be in position to begin issuing annuities and other products in 2022.

The acquisition of Aspida Financial marks another milestone in the growth of Aspida’s comprehensive insurance platform and will complement Aspida Re, a Bermuda-domiciled life and annuity reinsurer launched last year. With approximately $2.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, Aspida continues to scale its platform in line with its organic and inorganic growth strategy, including underwriting new insurance products, executing reinsurance transactions, and pursuing opportunistic acquisitions.

“With these transactions, we will have the people, technology, and infrastructure in place to launch our primary insurance platform, initially focusing on fixed and indexed annuity products. In addition, leveraging the investment capabilities of Ares Insurance Solutions and our significant investment in technology gives us the ability to differentiate our product offering,” said Lou Hensley, Chief Executive Officer and President of Aspida. “We recognize the growing opportunity for stable and secure retirement products that accumulate value and create predictable income generation, and we look forward to being in position to match that demand with a competitive, consumer-centric product suite.”