Headwater Gold Commences Drilling at the Highland Gold-Silver Project, Nevada

Headwater has completed a thorough technical review of the Highland data and has prioritized a series of drill targets which will be tested with an eight-hole, 2,000 metre program.

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 15, 2021: Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG) (the "Company" or "Headwater") is pleased to announce reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling has commenced at the Highland Project, Nevada. Headwater has completed a thorough technical review of the Highland data and has prioritized a series of drill targets which will be tested with an eight-hole, 2,000 metre program.

Highlights:

First of several drill programs planned on Headwater projects in 2021

Historic drilling in the West Vein Zone intercepted gold grades of 9.93 grams per tonne (“g/t”) and silver grades of 128.7 g/t over a drilled thickness of 9.1 metres ;

(“g/t”) and silver grades of 128.7 g/t over a drilled thickness of ; Goal of offsetting known mineralization in the West Vein Zone, and testing new high-upside targets in the Big Hammer Zone; and

Recent work by OceanaGold (“Oceana”) resulted in a large, high-quality dataset and defined several un-drilled high-priority targets.

Figure 1: Location of the Highland Project and other Headwater Nevada projects



About the Highland Project:

In June 2021 Headwater acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Highland project from Bravada Gold Corporation (“Bravada”). The Highland project area contains three distinct target areas (Figure 2), each with the potential to host a significant high-grade epithermal gold-silver vein discovery.

Gold-bearing, epithermal quartz veins were first recognized and exploited at Highland by small-scale mining in the early 1900’s, with brief periods of minor production from trenches and shallow inclined shafts occurring from the 1930’s through the 1950’s. Exploration programs targeting bulk-tonnage and shallow vein-hosted mineralization between 1980 through 2007 were carried out by companies including Bravada, Hochschild , and Newcrest. In late 2018, Oceana entered into a Joint Venture agreement and conducted an extensive target definition program prior to returning the project to Bravada following the closure of their Nevada exploration office.