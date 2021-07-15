Precision Drilling Announces Release of Second Annual Corporate Responsibility Report, Creation of Environmental Team and Launch of EverGreen Brand
CALGARY, Alberta, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Drilling Corporation (“Precision” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce several key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
accomplishments aligned with our High Performance, High Value strategy and one of our three 2021 strategic priorities to “demonstrate leading ESG performance”.
Yesterday, Precision released our second annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The report highlights the Company’s progress in ESG efforts, and provides an outline of Precision’s ESG strategies, focus areas, and performance. In addition, we have further aligned our report with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines to create an even more informative and relevant overview for those interested in learning more about ESG at Precision.
Key Highlights from Precision’s Corporate Responsibility Report include:
- Best-ever health and safety performance
- New and existing technologies to reduce wellsite Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions
- Partnership in geothermal energy development
- LEED Certified corporate offices
- Creation of Environmental (E) and Social (S) Teams
- Increased investment in our employees and communities
- Expanded ESG metrics in performance-based compensation plans
- Scholarship and internship programs
- Robust ethics and compliance culture
The report can be accessed on Precision’s website here.
Earlier this year, Precision established an “E-Team” comprised of a well-qualified and diverse group of leaders from across the organization to bolster the Company’s sustainability efforts, specifically those relating to the environment and emissions reduction. The team has been focused on coordinating and developing strategies, plans, and technologies to further reduce environmental impact while improving efficiency, return on investment, and social perception for Precision’s customers. The E-Team is committed to partnering with suppliers, customers, industry groups, and government agencies to innovate and implement green drilling technologies. This collaborative approach, along with Precision’s position as a drilling technology leader, will continue to result in more eco-friendly drilling solutions for our customers.
0 Kommentare