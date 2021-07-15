Precision Drilling Announces Release of Second Annual Corporate Responsibility Report, Creation of Environmental Team and Launch of EverGreen Brand

CALGARY, Alberta, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Drilling Corporation (“Precision” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce several key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) accomplishments aligned with our High Performance, High Value strategy and one of our three 2021 strategic priorities to “demonstrate leading ESG performance”.



Yesterday, Precision released our second annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The report highlights the Company’s progress in ESG efforts, and provides an outline of Precision’s ESG strategies, focus areas, and performance. In addition, we have further aligned our report with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines to create an even more informative and relevant overview for those interested in learning more about ESG at Precision.