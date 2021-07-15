Amarin to Report Second Quarter and Six Month 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 5, 2021

checkAd

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Amarin senior management to discuss the company's second quarter and six month 2021 financial results and provide an operational update on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the company's financial results earlier that day.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Amarin will host a conference call August 5, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. ET to discuss this information. The conference call can be heard live on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.amarincorp.com, or via telephone by dialing 888-506-0062 within the United States or 973-528-0011 from outside the United States and referencing conference ID 401474. A replay of the call will be made available for a period of two weeks following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 877-481-4010, PIN: 42077. A replay of the call will also be available through the company's website shortly after the call.

About Amarin
Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our scientific research foundation to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, and Zug in Switzerland as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to rethinking cardiovascular risk through the advancement of scientific understanding of the impact on society of significant residual risk that exists beyond traditional therapies, such as statins for cholesterol management.

Availability of Other Information About Amarin
Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (http://www.amarincorp.com), the investor relations website (investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Investor Relations
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315
IR@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries)

Solebury Trout
In U.S.: +1 (646) 378-2992
lstern@soleburytrout.com

Media Inquiries:
Alina Kolomeyer
Communications
Amarin Corporation plc
In U.S.: +1 (908) 892-2028
PR@amarincorp.com (media inquiries)





