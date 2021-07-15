Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-877-451-6152 and the international dial-in number is 1-201-389-0879. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at ri.betterware.com.mx. A replay of the webcast will be available until November 5, 2021.

Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (Nasdaq:BWMX) (“Betterware” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will release its second quarter fiscal year 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, August 6, 2021.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on August 6, 2021 through August 20, 2021. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13721512.

About Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is a leading direct-to-consumer selling company in Mexico. The Company has delivered consistent revenue growth as evidenced by its compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 25% from 2003-2020 with even stronger revenue growth in the last 5 years, which has accelerated to a CAGR of 57%. Focused on the home organization and solutions segment, Betterware’s wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen, commuting, laundry and cleaning, as well as other categories.

Supported by its three strategic pillars, Product Innovation, Business Intelligence and Technology, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its market penetration.

Its state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its distribution center.

