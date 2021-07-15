The Pack Is Back! Lands’ End Welcomes the Back-to-School Season with Fifth Annual Backpack Day

Brand to Offer 50% Off All Backpacks, New Sweepstakes and Variety of Back to School Essentials for All Ages

DODGEVILLE, Wis., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family and the home, is kicking off the back-to-school season with its Fifth Annual Backpack Day Event. On Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20 Lands’ End will be offering 50% off all backpacks and lunchboxes. The brand will also offer exciting new kids accessories, activewear, graphic tees, and more to get the whole family ready for the return to the classroom, in addition to a back-to-school sweepstakes opportunity.



After more than a year of remote learning, many students are preparing to go back to the classroom, whether full-time or in a hybrid environment. No matter what this back-to-school season holds for families, Lands’ End has hundreds of personalized options for backpacks, accessories, and clothing that will help students enter the new school year with confidence.