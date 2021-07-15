Stantec awarded design services for three education bond programs in the U.S.

Leading global design firm Stantec was selected to provide design and engineering services for three K-12 district bond programs in San Antonio, Texas; Bastrop, Texas; and Caledonia, Michigan. With construction costs totaling an estimated US$260 million, these projects include facility renovations and expansions, technology upgrades, and infrastructure improvements to offer more modern educational and recreational spaces for the students of these communities. The new projects represent a continued firmwide focus on supporting K-12 campuses through long-range facility planning programs located throughout North America.

San Antonio Independent School District

Stantec is providing design services for the district’s Brackenridge High School, the Burnet Campus, and Steele Montessori. The Brackenridge High School project will renovate or replace the auditorium, indoor and outdoor athletic facilities and fields, and will include improvements to the school’s technology infrastructure. The Burnet Campus will consist of a full-service campus to accommodate growth at the Bonham Academy. Steele Montessori will undergo a renovation of the historic building and expansion of classroom space and replacement of the cafeteria, along with campus-wide technology improvements.

Bastrop Independent School District

Projects for two new elementary schools, two middle schools, and two high schools were awarded to Stantec as a part of the approved bond program for Bastrop Independent School District in Bastrop, Texas. The two new elementary schools will receive improvements to accommodate a total of 1,500 young learners. Both the Bastrop Intermediate School and Cedar Creek Intermediate School will be converted into middle schools for grades 6-8 with renovations to their athletic facilities, music and drama spaces, science labs, and building systems. The work also includes the modernization of Bastrop High School and additions to increase student capacity at Cedar Creek High School. Bastrop High School will add a new academic wing of classrooms and new extracurricular spaces as well as expand and renovate Career & Technical Education (CTE) facilities.