US Bancorp Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus

Autor: PLX AI
15.07.2021, 12:47  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – US Bancorp Q2 net income USD 2,000 million vs. estimate USD 1,755 million.Q2 revenue USD 5,800 million vs. estimate USD 5,623 millionQ2 EPS USD 1.28 vs. estimate USD 1.15CET1 capital ratio increased to 9.9% at June 30, 2021, compared with …

  • (PLX AI) – US Bancorp Q2 net income USD 2,000 million vs. estimate USD 1,755 million.
  • Q2 revenue USD 5,800 million vs. estimate USD 5,623 million
  • Q2 EPS USD 1.28 vs. estimate USD 1.15
  • CET1 capital ratio increased to 9.9% at June 30, 2021, compared with 9.0% at June 30, 2020
  • As of late June, total sales volumes for each of our three payments businesses exceeded 2019 levels for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic: CEO
  • CEO says well positioned to benefit from improving economic conditions
