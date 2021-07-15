checkAd

Signal Advance Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Autor: Accesswire
15.07.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Signal Advance, Inc. (OTC PINK:SIGL) ("Signal" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce all of the resolutions put to holders of common shares of the Company (the 'Shareholders') at the annual meeting held …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Signal Advance, Inc. (OTC PINK:SIGL) ("Signal" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce all of the resolutions put to holders of common shares of the Company (the 'Shareholders') at the annual meeting held virtually on July 6, 2021 (the 'Meeting') were passed.

Foto: Accesswire

At the Meeting, the Shareholders (i) re-elected Chris Hymel, Ron Stubbers and Richard Seltzer to the Board of Directors and elected Stan Dubyn as our newest member of the Board of Directors for the ensuing year.

Stan is an accomplished and recognized leader in the space and satellite industry. He founded Millennium Space Systems in November 2001, with annual revenues exceeding $200 million. The Company was acquired by Boeing in 2018.

At the meeting, 75.11% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. The following votes were received with respect to each director nominee:

Nominees

Voted For

%

Withheld

%

Chris Hymel

29,183,716

99.998%

450

0.002%

Ron Stubbers

29,182,716

99.995%

1,450

0.005%

Richard Seltzer

29,182,716

99.995%

1,450

0.005%

Stan Dubyn

29,182,716

99.995%

1,450

0.005%

The Shareholders also (1) ratified all proceedings of the corporation and actions of the Officers subsequent to the last Signal Advance shareholders' Meeting; and (2) approved minutes of previous annual shareholders' meeting.

About Signal Advance, Inc. 
Signal Advance, Inc., an emerging technology research and development company, has developed and is now applications for and commercializing its proprietary Signal Advance technology. The patented technology can offset or reduce signal delays to improve response time in analog signal detection. Target markets include medical, commercial, industrial controls, communications, industrial, transportation, cybersecurity and military defense. Cybersecurity applications using the technology are being developed under Analog Guard, a division of Signal. For more information, visit www.signaladvance.com & www.analoguard.com

Foto: Accesswire

Forward-Looking Statements: 
This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including those set forth in the Company's annual reports filed with OTC Markets. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact: 
Signal Advance, Inc.
713 510 7445
IR@signaladvance.com

SOURCE: Signal Advance, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655526/Signal-Advance-Announces-Results-of- ...

Signal Advance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Signal Advance Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Signal Advance, Inc. (OTC PINK:SIGL) ("Signal" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce all of the resolutions put to holders of common shares of the Company (the 'Shareholders') at the annual meeting held …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Stabilisation Notice, End of Stabilisation Period and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
Cloud DX Remote Patient Monitoring Helps Canadian Hospitals Address Pandemic-Related Surgical ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates 42West on 2021 Emmy Nominations
High-Grade Awaruite Obtained During Site Visit to Letain Along 1 km X 1.3 km Known Nickel-Cobalt ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 7.75-year Lease Renewal at Office Property in Burnsville, ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
HAVN Life Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement With Cube Psytech
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...