Signal Advance Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Signal Advance, Inc. (OTC PINK:SIGL) ("Signal" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce all of the resolutions put to holders of common shares of the Company (the 'Shareholders') at the annual meeting held virtually on July 6, 2021 (the 'Meeting') were passed.

At the Meeting, the Shareholders (i) re-elected Chris Hymel, Ron Stubbers and Richard Seltzer to the Board of Directors and elected Stan Dubyn as our newest member of the Board of Directors for the ensuing year.

Stan is an accomplished and recognized leader in the space and satellite industry. He founded Millennium Space Systems in November 2001, with annual revenues exceeding $200 million. The Company was acquired by Boeing in 2018.

At the meeting, 75.11% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. The following votes were received with respect to each director nominee:

Nominees Voted For % Withheld % Chris Hymel 29,183,716 99.998% 450 0.002% Ron Stubbers 29,182,716 99.995% 1,450 0.005% Richard Seltzer 29,182,716 99.995% 1,450 0.005% Stan Dubyn 29,182,716 99.995% 1,450 0.005%

The Shareholders also (1) ratified all proceedings of the corporation and actions of the Officers subsequent to the last Signal Advance shareholders' Meeting; and (2) approved minutes of previous annual shareholders' meeting.

About Signal Advance, Inc.

Signal Advance, Inc., an emerging technology research and development company, has developed and is now applications for and commercializing its proprietary Signal Advance technology. The patented technology can offset or reduce signal delays to improve response time in analog signal detection. Target markets include medical, commercial, industrial controls, communications, industrial, transportation, cybersecurity and military defense. Cybersecurity applications using the technology are being developed under Analog Guard, a division of Signal. For more information, visit www.signaladvance.com & www.analoguard.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including those set forth in the Company's annual reports filed with OTC Markets. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

