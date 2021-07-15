Resgreen Group Announces Pilot Test of WandaSA at New Facility in Shelby Township, Michigan

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the pilot testing of WandaSA."WandaSA is currently undergoing extensive testing and validation at the …

"WandaSA is currently undergoing extensive testing and validation at the new RGGI facility. We are very pleased with repeatability and accuracy of the system as a whole." said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International. "Using state-of-the-art technology, WandaSA is able to function autonomously. This allows for reduction in human exposure to UV-C and Ozone while ensuring effective and efficient elimination of 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses. It is a time and cost effective solution for companies looking to streamline their sanitization process."

WandaSA uses LiDAR to create a scanned map of its environment, an Intel depth camera to create a 3D point cloud of objects in front of it, and IMU (inertial measurement unit) data to keep track of its location, navigate between points, and save locations. Once the routes are created, the robot moves autonomously along a path without requiring human interaction.

Utilizing the same 17"x17" WandaSD size and body type allows WandaSA to navigate through smaller areas with ease. WandaSA is equipped with color and infrared sensors that create two viewable camera feeds. The Wanda App allows for the viewing of the map, the creation of routes by adding points along the way, and the ability to save location names.

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com .

