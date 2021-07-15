CIBT Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) (" CIBT " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has filed on SEDAR its consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and …

All figures are in thousands of Canadian dollars except share and per share data unless otherwise noted . Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings ascribed to those terms in the management's discussion and analysis for Q3 2021.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) (" CIBT " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has filed on SEDAR its consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for its third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended May 31, 2021 (collectively, the " Q3 Filing "). The following is selected financial information for the nine months ended May 31, 2021 (" Q3 2021 ") and comparative results (" Q3 2020 "). Please refer to the Q3 Filing in its entirety, which is available under CIBT's profile at www.sedar.com .

Q3 2021 YTD Q3 2020 YTD % Change Total revenues $44,800 $46,563 (4)% Educational revenues - SSCC $29,720 $27,881 7% Educational revenues - SSLC / VIC $1,998 $6,404 (69)% Educational revenues - CIBT China $2,328 $2,213 5% Design and advertising revenues - IRIX $622 $611 2% Commissions and referral fees - GEA $416 $362 15% Rental revenues - GECH $6,678 $8,153 (18)% Development fees - GECH and Corporate $3,038 $939 224% Other operating expenses $24,769 $24,168 2% Finance costs $10,140 $5,484 85% Gain on change in fair value of investment properties $8,779 $8,261 6% Other Income, net $6,950 $660 953% Income before income taxes $7,105 $5,946 19% Net Income $6,289 $5,537 14% Net Income attributable to CIBT shareholders $6,755 $5,595 21% Income per Share - CIBT shareholders - basic $0.09 $0.08 13% Income per Share - CIBT shareholders - diluted $0.02 $0.07 (71)% EBITDA [Non-IFRS] $18,471 $14,375 28%

The following reconciles the net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS):

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 YTD 2021 Q3 YTD 2020 $ $ $ $ Net income (loss) - Continuing operations (1,320) 1,111 6,289 5,537 Deduct: interest income (954) (766) (2,739) (2,305) Add: interest expense 3,184 2,182 9,105 6,236 Add: income tax provision (recovery) (339) 251 816 409 Add: depreciation and amortization 1,655 1,154 5,000 4,498 EBITDA [non-IFRS] 2,226 3,932 18,471 14,375 Add loss/deduct (gain) on changes in fair value of investment properties 298 (2,180) (8,779) (8,261) Add loss/deduct (gain) on derivatives, net 976 (461) 1,055 (751) Adjusted EBITDA [non-IFRS] 3,500 1,291 10,747 5,363

May 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Dollar Change % Change Total assets $518,697 $452,767 $65,930 15% Total liabilities $314,010 $272,188 $41,822 15%

The following presents Book Value per Share (" BVPS "). Please refer to the note at the end of this news release concerning non-IFRS financial measures.

May 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 Equity attributable to CIBT Shareholders (book value) $55,903 $51,269 $57,575 Total common shares outstanding at period end 72,426,340 74,543,540 74,543,540 Book value per Share - BVPS $0.77 $0.69 $0.77

"During the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the market sentiment for the education and real estate sector continued to improve although the province of British Columbia remained under a state of emergency," commented Toby Chu, Chairman, President and CEO of CIBT. "The Company concentrated its efforts on streamlining its operations, modifying its business models, and maintaining a steady pace of advertising, marketing, business development, and corporate finance activities, which allowed us to overcome the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. By focusing on our core businesses, we generated year-to-date topline revenue of nearly $45 million."

Key highlights of the Company's Q3 2021 financial results:

Domestic education revenue from Sprott Shaw College grew by 7% from $27.881M to $29.72M

GECH's real estate development revenue grew by 224% from 0.939M to $3.038M

Net Income attributable to CIBT shareholders increased by 21%, from $5.595M to $6.755M

Income Per Share (basic) for CIBT shareholders increased by 13% from $0.08 to $0.09

EBITDA increased by 28% from $14.375M to $18.471M

Gain on changes in fair value of investment properties grew by 6% from $8.261M to $8.779M, reflecting a burgeoning real estate market in Metro Vancouver. The value proposition by the GEC® projects enhances the value of CIBT's investment holdings

Total assets grew by 15% from $452.767M to $518.697M

Toby Chu added, "Effective July 1 st, 2021, the British Columbia government lifted many traveling and social gathering restrictions and commenced plans to re-start the economy *1 . As a result, our international education divisions have experienced a surge of students registering for the upcoming Fall and Winter semesters. Additionally, our rental facilities received a high volume of booking reservations for Fall 2021. As a result, we expect to boost revenues in our education segment as well as GECH's rental apartment and hotel businesses in fiscal 2022.

"Furthermore, Metro Vancouver's real estate sector has experienced an upward trend for eight consecutive months, from September 2020 to April 2021, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver *2 " continued Mr. Chu. "The rise in prices of real estate properties has boosted the market value of our student housing portfolio and, correspondingly, the book value per CIBT share. During the nine months period ended May 31, 2021, the Company purchased 2.7956 million shares from the open market and cancelled 2.1222 million shares, thereby reducing dilution and market float, while increasing earnings per share."

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT is one of Canada's largest education services and academic real estate companies. With a global presence since 1994, CIBT employs nearly 600 staff at 46 business locations and operates a global network of 2,500 recruitment agents. In 2020, the group provided education, student recruitments and accommodation services to over 11,000 students. Its real estate portfolio, including operating assets and development budget, exceeds $1.5 billion.

*1 https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/info/restart#plan *2 https://www.rebgv.org/market-watch/monthly-market-report.html

CIBT's education subsidiaries include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College Career Campus, CIBT School of Business and Global Education Alliance. These subsidiaries offer over 150 accredited educational programs in healthcare, business, e-commerce, cyber-security, hotel management, language training and recruitment services at 29 locations in Canada and abroad.

CIBT's real estate subsidiary, Global Education City Holdings Inc. (" Global Holdings "), develops and manages academic assets such as student-centric rental apartments, corporate housing, hotel and education super-centres. Since 2015, Global Holdings provides B2B accommodation service to 90 schools in Metro Vancouver and B2C direct registration of 6,000 students from 71 countries. The GEC® branded portfolio, including operational and under-construction or development, comprises 11 projects, 16 buildings spanning over 1.5 million square feet.

CIBT also owns Irix Design Group Inc. (" Irix Design "). Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company that services over one hundred corporate clients, including CIBT. Visit us online at www.cibt.net .

