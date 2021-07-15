checkAd

Axie Infinity's trading volume 131x Year-to-Date, signaling the explosive growth in its popularity

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.07.2021   

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinGecko, the world's leading independent cryptocurrency aggregator, has just released its Q2 2021 Report. In their analysis of the market, CoinGecko observed that even though Axie Infinity has been on the market for more than three years, its popularity held off until the Q2 2021. In May, players could migrate their Axies and trade freely on Axie Infinity's Ronin-based marketplace. Combined with a surge in the media's attention on its play-to-earn elements, Axie Infinity saw a 131x increase in just six months.

Other Highlights

  • Corresponding to volume increase, Axie Infinity saw its revenue grow 118x in the same time frame

Axie Infinity generates revenue via breeding and trading fees. Breeding an Axie requires 4 AXS, all of which are sent to the protocol's treasury. Meanwhile, each time an asset is sold on the marketplace, Axie Infinity will receive 4.25% worth of the trading fees in ETH.

With the Ronin Side Chain Phase 2 implementation, revenue ballooned alongside trading volume, and within six months, Axie Infinity's revenue increased 118x.

Most notably, breeding fees surpassed marketplace fees in May, and this increase is most likely due to the Ronin migration, which lowers the costs of breeding and the increased demand for Axies. In June alone, breeding fees accounted for $6.9 million, or 57%, of the total revenue.

  • Dogecoin flew to the moon as it gained 366% and outperformed the Top-5 cryptocurrencies

As the market entered a meme frenzy in Q2, Dogecoin led the pack with an impressive 366% gain. On the other hand, Bitcoin suffered a loss of 40%. Overall, Q2 returns underperformed in comparison to the previous quarter.

  • Bitcoin ended Q2 2021 at $35,969, a 44% decline from its All-Time High

Bitcoin's price has declined since hitting its all-time high in April. On the 22nd of June, it briefly touched its lowest price at $29,154, representing a 55% drawdown.

Bitcoin ended the quarter at $35,969, a 40% decline in price, and consolidated in the $30,000 to $36,000 range.

The large sell-off can mainly be attributed to:

  1. Tesla no longer accepting BTC as a medium of exchange due to its environmental impact
  2. The Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected to curb higher than expected inflation
  3. Regulations from China clamping down on Bitcoin mining
  4. Overleveraged traders resulting in cascading liquidations
  • BSC and Polygon are leading the DeFi expansion beyond Ethereum

Despite the 65% Total Value Locked (TVL) quarterly growth, Ethereum saw its TVL dominance drop from 93% to 79% in Q2. Cheaper alternatives such as Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon are slowly capturing TVL market share.

