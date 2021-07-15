CI Global Asset Management Announces July 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month ending July 31, 2021 in respect of CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before July 30, 2021 to unitholders of record on July 26, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is July 23, 2021, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of July 26, 2021.