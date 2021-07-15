Lonestar Resources Provides Operational Update-June Production Up 23% Over 1Q21 While 2Q21 Financial Results Expected To Exceed High End Of Guidance

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTCQX: LONE) (together with its subsidiaries, "Lonestar," "our" or the "Company") today provided an operational update. Lonestar announced that the results of its 2021 program continue to positively influence production and cash flow. Thus far in 2021, Lonestar has placed 7.0 gross / 5.5 net wells onstream. Located in the Hawkeye and Horned Frog areas, these wells have increased estimated production for the month of June 2021 by 23% to approximately 12,750 BOE per day, which consists of approximately 6,400 barrels per day of crude oil, 2,600 barrels per day of natural gas liquids and 22,500 Mcf per day of natural gas.

Lonestar’s Chief Executive Officer, Frank D. Bracken, III, commented, “Our 2021 capital program continues to deliver new extended reach laterals on-time and on-budget. Thus far, our 2021 production results indicate exceptional rates of return. Consequently, Lonestar is currently on-track to deliver production results at the high end of its 2Q21 guidance of 11,500 – 12,000 BOE/day, while we now expect Adjusted EBITDAX to be $23.0 million, exceeding the high end of our 2Q21 guidance of $20 - $22 million. Additionally, we expect discretionary cash flow to be $19 million, eclipsing the high end of our guidance of $16 - $18 million.”