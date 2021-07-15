checkAd

Janus International Announces New Service Offering, ‘Facilitate’

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) (“Janus”), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage industry, today announced its newest service offering, Facilitate, to complement the company’s suite of self-storage solutions.

Led by industry veteran, David Alexander, and a team of on-staff project managers, Facilitate provides holistic services for optimizing and maintaining self-storage facilities while also offering a planned maintenance program to help offset the costs of repairs.

At the head of the new division, David Alexander has over 30 years of experience in the overhead door industry and comes to Janus with a wealth of knowledge in manufacturer to end-user direct relationships. Mr. Alexander has spent the majority of his career focused on facilities with large national retailers and has developed strong business relationships within the industry.

Commenting on the new division, Janus’s CEO, Ramey Jackson, said: “We’re very excited to add Facilitate to our service platform and extend our customers the best in class facilities maintenance solution on the market today. Facilitate represents Janus’s continued commitment to being a complete solutions provider for the self-storage industry and will furnish facility owners and managers with the business benefits that come from trusting the maintenance of their physical assets to leading experts in the self-storage industry.”

Esteemed for its rapid response and reliable workmanship, Facilitate is focused on excellence of oversight on services including repairing leaky faucets, broken windows, fencing and gates to plumbing, mechanical, electrical and lighting as well as assuring ADA compliance. For the full list of services offered by Facilitate please visit: www.janusintl.com/self-storage/facilitate.

ABOUT JANUS INTERNATIONAL
 Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
 Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the benefits and cost savings related to Janus’s new Facilitate division. When used in this communication, words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions, as they relate to the management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of Janus’s management, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements.

