Versus Systems Announces Partnership With Peach Bowl, Inc.

Versus to provide fan engagement for one of the “New Year’s Six Bowls” for NCAA Football and the College Football Playoff

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) today announced a strategic partnership with Peach Bowl, Inc. to power technology behind interactive experiences for live events and digital activations.

Peach Bowl, Inc. operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, one of New Year’s Six Bowls selected to host the College Football Playoff. Peach Bowl, Inc. recently signed an extension with the CFP ensuring its inclusion in the New Year’s Six until 2025, with future Semifinals in 2022 and 2025. Peach Bowl, Inc. additionally owns and manages the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, the Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament and is the presenting sponsor and manager of The Dodd Trophy national coach of the year award.

“Versus is proud to announce our partnership to bring fan engagement and rewards to college football fans,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “We look forward to working with Peach Bowl, Inc. and their partners to reward fans at college football’s most exciting live events, whether they’re at the venue, at home, or anywhere they’re watching the game or supporting their team.”

About Peach Bowl, Inc.
Peach Bowl, Inc. operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, one of the New Year’s Six Bowls selected to host the College Football Playoff. The Bowl has earned a reputation as one of the most competitive bowls in the country, with 53 percent of its games being decided by a touchdown or less. Peach Bowl, Inc. has disbursed $292.5 million in total team payouts over its 53-year history and have drawn an all-time ESPN viewership of 280.4 million for both the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games. Peach Bowl, Inc. also leads all other bowl game organizations in charitable and scholarship contributions, having donated or committed $57.9 million to organizations in need since 2002. Peach Bowl, Inc. created and manages the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, the Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, manages The Dodd Trophy national coach of the year award and led the relocation and financial foundation of the College Football Hall of Fame to Atlanta. For more information, visit Chick-fil-APeachBowl.com or follow us on Twitter at @CFAPeachBowl and find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/CFAPeachBowl.

