Versus Systems Announces Partnership With Peach Bowl, Inc.

Versus to provide fan engagement for one of the “New Year’s Six Bowls” for NCAA Football and the College Football Playoff

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) today announced a strategic partnership with Peach Bowl, Inc. to power technology behind interactive experiences for live events and digital activations.



Peach Bowl, Inc. operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, one of New Year’s Six Bowls selected to host the College Football Playoff. Peach Bowl, Inc. recently signed an extension with the CFP ensuring its inclusion in the New Year’s Six until 2025, with future Semifinals in 2022 and 2025. Peach Bowl, Inc. additionally owns and manages the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, the Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament and is the presenting sponsor and manager of The Dodd Trophy national coach of the year award.