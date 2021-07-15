checkAd

Aravive Achieves Second Development Milestone from 3D Medicines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

Milestone is Based on Approval of 3D Medicines’ IND in China to Participate in Aravive’s AVB-500 (3D-299) Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer

HOUSTON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced that it achieved a $3 million development milestone payment from its licensee, 3D Medicines Inc. This milestone is based on the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application submitted by 3D Medicines Inc. to participate in Aravive’s international AVB-500 Phase 3 platinum resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) clinical trial.

Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We have a strong partnership with 3D Medicines, and we are enthusiastic about the progress they have made with development of AVB-500 (3D-299) in China. Our companies are dedicated and working together to improve patient survival and bring hope to women with advanced ovarian cancer, and we plan to have patients from China included in our Phase 3 PROC trial along with patients from our approximately 165 sites in North America and Europe. This IND approval by the CDE in China is the second development milestone achieved by Aravive since we entered into our agreement with 3D Medicines in November 2020.”

Aravive’s collaboration and license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. is for the development and commercialization of AVB-500 in oncology indications in Greater China. Under the terms of the agreement, Aravive is eligible to receive up to an aggregate of $207 million in development and commercial milestone payments and royalties. In addition to achieving this $3 million development milestone, the company received a $6 million development milestone payment in June 2021 related to the first patient dosed by Aravive in the AVB-500 Phase 3 registrational clinical trial for platinum resistant ovarian cancer in the United States, and a $12 million upfront payment in 2020, totaling $21 million that has been achieved by Aravive from 3D Medicines.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aravive Achieves Second Development Milestone from 3D Medicines Milestone is Based on Approval of 3D Medicines’ IND in China to Participate in Aravive’s AVB-500 (3D-299) Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Platinum Resistant Ovarian CancerHOUSTON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aravive Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexatronic acquires leading microduct business in the fast-growing German market
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
JZZ Technologies, Inc. Signs on Digital Marketing Firm EverConvert to Reinforce the Company's ...
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Bitfarms to Present at Sequire Blockchain Event on July 15th
Teck Releases Climate Change Outlook 2021 Report
United Community Banks, Inc. and Reliant Bancorp, Inc., the Parent of Reliant Bank, Announce Merger ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board