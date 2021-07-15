Aravive Achieves Second Development Milestone from 3D Medicines

HOUSTON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced that it achieved a $3 million development milestone payment from its licensee, 3D Medicines Inc. This milestone is based on the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application submitted by 3D Medicines Inc. to participate in Aravive’s international AVB-500 Phase 3 platinum resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) clinical trial.

Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We have a strong partnership with 3D Medicines, and we are enthusiastic about the progress they have made with development of AVB-500 (3D-299) in China. Our companies are dedicated and working together to improve patient survival and bring hope to women with advanced ovarian cancer, and we plan to have patients from China included in our Phase 3 PROC trial along with patients from our approximately 165 sites in North America and Europe. This IND approval by the CDE in China is the second development milestone achieved by Aravive since we entered into our agreement with 3D Medicines in November 2020.”

Aravive’s collaboration and license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. is for the development and commercialization of AVB-500 in oncology indications in Greater China. Under the terms of the agreement, Aravive is eligible to receive up to an aggregate of $207 million in development and commercial milestone payments and royalties. In addition to achieving this $3 million development milestone, the company received a $6 million development milestone payment in June 2021 related to the first patient dosed by Aravive in the AVB-500 Phase 3 registrational clinical trial for platinum resistant ovarian cancer in the United States, and a $12 million upfront payment in 2020, totaling $21 million that has been achieved by Aravive from 3D Medicines.