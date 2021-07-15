Silence Therapeutics Notice of Half Year Results

15 July 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that the Company will release its financial and business results for the half year ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT / 13:00 BST that day to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live and will be available from the Investors section of the Silence website, www.silence-therapeutics.com. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website.