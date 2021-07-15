checkAd

Notice of half year results

Silence Therapeutics Notice of Half Year Results

15 July 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that the Company will release its financial and business results for the half year ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT / 13:00 BST that day to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live and will be available from the Investors section of the Silence website, www.silence-therapeutics.com. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website.

Details of the webcast and conference call:

Dial-in details:
New York, United States: +1 646 741 3167
United States: 1 877 870 9135
London, United Kingdom: +44 2071 928338
United Kingdom: 08002796619

Passcode: 9869230

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g85x6hug

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Gem Hopkins, Head of IR and Corporate Communications

ir@silence-therapeutics.com



 Tel:  +1 (646) 637-3208
   Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence

  		Tel:  +44 (0) 20 7597 5970
European PR

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott/ Angela Gray / Chris Welsh

silencetherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

  		Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address iron-loading anemia conditions. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Takeda, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.





